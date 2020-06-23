‘The Fight’ Trailer: ACLU Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes of Four Cases

Click here to read the full article.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed 173 lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration, four of which will be spotlighted in “The Fight,” an upcoming documentary directed by Eli B. Despres, Josh Kriegman, and Elyse Steinberg.

Distributors Magnolia Pictures and Topic Studios have released the trailer for the documentary, which hones in on the ACLU’s legal battle to protect abortion rights, a case regarding a census question on citizenship, immigrant family separations, and the transgender military ban. “The Fight” will premiere on July 31 and promises an inside look at the 100-year-old organization, which has rarely been covered in-depth by Hollywood.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: “Only days after the 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump, furious Americans gathered at airports across the country in protest of the Muslim ban. But it was the efforts of the American Civil Liberties Union, waging the fight in federal court, that turned the tide, staying the executive order on grounds of unconstitutionality. The ACLU has never granted access to its offices, even as its battles — on the fronts of abortion rights, immigration rights, LGBT rights and voting rights — have become more timely and momentous than ever.”

The documentary is produced by Depres, Kriegman, Steinberg, Maya Seidler, Peggy Drexler, and Kerry Washington. “The Fight” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year and impressed critics, including IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, who praised how the four cases outlined in the documentary reveal the ACLU’s inner workings and the organization’s difficult mission in her B+ review.

Check out the trailer for “The Fight” below.

