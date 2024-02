Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 237

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 237 went with as their backing tracks in Mexico City (fighters listed alphabetically).

Jesus Aguilar

Jesus Aguilar def. Mateus Mendonca via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

“Nada Es Coincidencia” by Corridos Para Peleadores

Victor Altamirano

Felipe dos Santos def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

“Como Te Voy A Olvidar” by Los Angeles Azules

Raoni Barcelos

Raoni Barcelos def. Christian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:04

“Brillo” by Natanael Cano

Denys Bondar

Luis Rodriguez def. Denys Bondar via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:59

“My Face” by Biga Ranx

Edgar Chairez

Edgar Chairez def. Daniel Lacerda via submission ( triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:17

“Los Mexicanos” by Sieck

Felipe dos Santos

Felipe dos Santos def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

“Linda Momento” by Julliany Souza

Chris Duncan

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46

“El Chapo” by The Game feat. Skrillex

Sam Hughes

Yazmin Jauregui def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Chambea” by Bad Bunny

Yazmin Jauregui

Yazmin Jauregui def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Nueva Vida” by Peso Pluma

Daniel Lacerda

Edgar Chairez def. Daniel Lacerda via submission ( triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:17

“Medley” by Buchecha

Mateus Mendonca

Jesus Aguilar def. Mateus Mendonca via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

“Never Safe” by Frannk Whitte

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

“El Corrido Del Bebe Asesino” by Ariel Macias

Muhammad Naimov

Muhammad Naimov def. Erik Silva via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:44

Cristiano Ronaldo “Cvrtoon Plevne” Turkish remix

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 0:58

“El Matador” by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Francisco Prado

Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)

“El Nuevo Campeon” by Amar Azul

Claudio Puelles

Fares Ziam def. Claudio Puelles via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

“Fear of the Dark” by Iron Maiden

Christian Quinonez

Raoni Barcelos def. Christian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:04

“Siempre Listos Para Pelear” by Corridos Para Peleadores

Ronaldo Rodriguez

Ronaldo Rodriguez def. Denys Bondar via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:59

“Por Mi Mexico” by Lefty Sm feat. Santa Fe Klan

Yair Rodriguez

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 0:58

“El Corrido De Chihuahua” by Los Reileros Del Norte

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

“El Rey” by Vicente Fernandez, “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” by Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Erik Silva

Muhammad Naimov def. Erik Silva via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:44

“I Am Not Done” by Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard feat. Moxiie

Manuel Torres

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46

“Gente Del Oriente” by Greeg Mora feat. Joaquin Medina

Daniel Zellhuber

Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)

“Golden Boy” by Gibran Nolasco

Fares Ziam

Fares Ziam def. Claudio Puelles via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

“Toda La Noche” by Jul feat. Naps & Morad

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie