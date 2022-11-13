Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 281 with James Brown, AC/DC and Mötley Crüe

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC 281 went with as their backing tracks in New York.

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:44

[autotag]Carlos Ulberg[/autotag]: “The Climb Back” by J. Cole

[autotag]Nicolae Negumereanu[/autotag]: “Pe Cai” by Trap Romanesc

[vertical-gallery id=2596080]

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

[autotag]Montel Jackson[/autotag]: “We Ball” by Meek Mill feat. Young Thug

[autotag]Julio Arce[/autotag]: “Vivir Mi Vida” by Marc Anthony

[vertical-gallery id=2596082]

Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano

Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:51

[autotag]Michael Trizano[/autotag]: “Wild Side” by Mötley Crüe

[autotag]Seungwoo Choi[/autotag]: “Rag ‘N’ Bone Man” by Human

[vertical-gallery id=2596084]

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

[autotag]Karolina Kowalkiewicz[/autotag]: “T.N.T.” by AC/DC

[autotag]Silvana Gomez Juarez[/autotag]: “La Bestia Pop” by Patricio Rey y Sus Redonditos de Ricota

[vertical-gallery id=2596086]

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:30

[autotag]Matt Frevola[/autotag]: “Narco” by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet

[autotag]Ottman Azaitar[/autotag]: Moroccan national anthem

[vertical-gallery id=2596088]

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Andre Petroski def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

[autotag]Andre Petroski[/autotag]: “Polo & Shell Tops” by Meek Mill

[autotag]Wellington Turman[/autotag]: “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z and Alicia Keys

Story continues

[vertical-gallery id=2596090]

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 3:37

[autotag]Erin Blanchfield[/autotag]: “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor

[autotag]Molly McCann[/autotag]: “This Place” by Jamie Webster

[vertical-gallery id=2596092]

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:20

[autotag]Ryan Spann[/autotag]: “I’m a Go Getta” by Lil Wayne

[autotag]Dominick Reyes[/autotag]: “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre

[vertical-gallery id=2596094]

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:20

[autotag]Renato Moicano[/autotag]: “Isaac” by Edson Gomes

[autotag]Brad Riddell[/autotag]: “Last Last” by Burna Boy

[vertical-gallery id=2596096]

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles via TKO (kick) – Round 2, 4:06

[autotag]Dan Hooker[/autotag]: “God Gave Me Style” by 50 Cent

[autotag]Claudio Puelles[/autotag]: “Fear of the Dark” by Iron Maiden

[vertical-gallery id=2596098]

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 2:01

[autotag]Chris Gutierrez[/autotag]: “Bandoleros” by Don Omar feat. Tego Calderon

[autotag]Frankie Edgar[/autotag]: “Kick in the Door” by Notorious B.I.G.

[listicle id=2596529]

[vertical-gallery id=2596100]

Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:00

[autotag]Dustin Poirier[/autotag]: “The Boss” by James Brown

[autotag]Michael Chandler[/autotag]: “Paid My Dues” and “The Search” by NF

[listicle id=2595685]

[vertical-gallery id=2596102]

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:05

[autotag]Zhang Weili[/autotag]: “Swordsman & Sea of Laughter” by Huangshan

[autotag]Carla Esparza[/autotag]: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

[listicle id=2595682]

[vertical-gallery id=2596104]

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya via TKO (punches) – Round 5, 2:01

[autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag]: “Hello Zepp + Overture” (Theme from “Saw”) by Charlie Clouser

[autotag]Alex Pereira[/autotag]: “Itsari” by Sepultura

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

[listicle id=2595679]

[vertical-gallery id=2596106]

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie