Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 289 with Jimi Hendrix, Sum 41 and Rihanna
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC 289 went with as their backing tracks in Vancouver.
Maria Oliveira vs. Diana Belbita
Diana Belbita def. Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Diana Belbita: “God’s Plan” by Drake
Maria Oliveira: “PRVT É Hora de Vencer” by Facção 288
Stephen Erceg vs. David Dvorak
Stephen Erceg def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Stephen Erceg: “You Don’t Mess with Jim” by Jim Croce
David Dvorak: “Too Old to Die Young” by Brother Dege
Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Kyle Nelson: “Hard Man” by Paul Lagendyk
Blake Bilder: “Death (Visualizer)” by Trippie Redd feat. DaBaby
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng
Aiemann Zahabi def. Aori Qileng via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:04
Aiemann Zahabi: “Thug Luv” by Bone Thugs & Harmony feat. Tupac
Aori Qileng: “This is Mongol” by The Hu
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jasmine Jasudavicius: “Rock and Roll – Part 2” by Garry Glitter
Miranda Maverick: “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis ruled a no contest (accidental clash of heads) – Round 2, 3:04
Nassourdine Imavov: “Now We Are Free” by Gladiator
Chris Curtis: “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Marc-Andre Barriault: “Fire On Up” by Paper Kings
Eryk Anders: “Ramen & OJ” by Joyner Lucas
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Dan Ige: “VooDoo Child” by Jimi Hendrix
Nate Landwehr: “You and Me” by Yelawolf
Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:06
Mike Malott: “Fat Lip” by Sum 41
Adam Fugitt: “Deliverance” by Bubba Sparxxx
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:10
Charles Oliveira: “Oh Hino” by Fernandinho
Beneil Dariush: “Still Rolling Stones” by Lauren Daigle
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)
Amanda Nunes: “American Oxygen” by Rihanna
Irene Aldana: “Malaguena Salerosa” by Avenged Sevenfold