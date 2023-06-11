Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 289 with Jimi Hendrix, Sum 41 and Rihanna

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC 289 went with as their backing tracks in Vancouver.

Maria Oliveira vs. Diana Belbita

Diana Belbita def. Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Diana Belbita: “God’s Plan” by Drake

Maria Oliveira: “PRVT É Hora de Vencer” by Facção 288

Stephen Erceg vs. David Dvorak

Stephen Erceg def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Stephen Erceg: “You Don’t Mess with Jim” by Jim Croce

David Dvorak: “Too Old to Die Young” by Brother Dege

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kyle Nelson: “Hard Man” by Paul Lagendyk

Blake Bilder: “Death (Visualizer)” by Trippie Redd feat. DaBaby

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aori Qileng via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:04

Aiemann Zahabi: “Thug Luv” by Bone Thugs & Harmony feat. Tupac

Aori Qileng: “This is Mongol” by The Hu

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jasmine Jasudavicius: “Rock and Roll – Part 2” by Garry Glitter

Miranda Maverick: “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis ruled a no contest (accidental clash of heads) – Round 2, 3:04

Nassourdine Imavov: “Now We Are Free” by Gladiator

Chris Curtis: “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault: “Fire On Up” by Paper Kings

Eryk Anders: “Ramen & OJ” by Joyner Lucas

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dan Ige: “VooDoo Child” by Jimi Hendrix

Nate Landwehr: “You and Me” by Yelawolf

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:06

Mike Malott: “Fat Lip” by Sum 41

Adam Fugitt: “Deliverance” by Bubba Sparxxx

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:10

Charles Oliveira: “Oh Hino” by Fernandinho

Beneil Dariush: “Still Rolling Stones” by Lauren Daigle

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Amanda Nunes: “American Oxygen” by Rihanna

Irene Aldana: “Malaguena Salerosa” by Avenged Sevenfold

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie