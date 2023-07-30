Fight Tracks: UFC 291 walkout songs with Led Zeppelin and ‘Top Gun’ – but a missed opportunity with Sinead O’Connor

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC 291 went with as their backing tracks in Salt Lake City.

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Miranda Maverick

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:11

Miranda Maverick: “Top Gun” theme by Harold Faltermyer

Priscila Cachoeira: “Zombie” by The Cranberries

Uros Medic vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger via TKO (elbow, punches) – Round 3, 2:36

Uros Medic: “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

Matthew Semelsberger: “Battlecry” by Sixdust x Shing02

Darrius Flowers vs. Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:37

Jake Matthews: “NHF (No Hard Feelings)” by Nito NB

Darrius Flowers: “Bread and Butter” by Gunna

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro via knockout (head kick) – Round 2, 0:33

Roman Kopylov: N/A

Claudio Ribeiro: “Pitbull Enraivdo” by Polly Hitmado

Vinicius Salvador vs. CJ Vergara

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

CJ Vergara: “Utah Freestyle” by Russ

Vinicius Salvador: “Love Sets You Free” by Kelly Price

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:13

Gabriel Bonfim: “Ate Que O Senhor Venha” by Davi Fernandes, Kaleb e Josh

Trevin Giles: “Swishas and Dosha” by UGK

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:39

Kevin Holland: “I Was Just Thinking” by Gunna

Michael Chiesa: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 4:54

Bobby Green: “Resume” by La Duce

Tony Ferguson: “The Party Has Just Begin” by Freestyle

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:33

Derrick Lewis: “Tops Drop” by Fat Pat

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alex Pereira: “Itsari” by Sepultura

Jan Blachowicz: “The Politics & The Life” from “King Arthur” by Daniel Pemberton

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via knockout (head kick) – Round 2, 1:00 – to win “BMF” title

Justin Gaethje: “Fallen Kings” by Tribal Seeds

Dustin Poirier: “The Boss” by James Brown

