Fight Tracks: UFC 291 walkout songs with Led Zeppelin and ‘Top Gun’ – but a missed opportunity with Sinead O’Connor
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC 291 went with as their backing tracks in Salt Lake City.
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Miranda Maverick
Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 2:11
Miranda Maverick: “Top Gun” theme by Harold Faltermyer
Priscila Cachoeira: “Zombie” by The Cranberries
Uros Medic vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger via TKO (elbow, punches) – Round 3, 2:36
Uros Medic: “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin
Matthew Semelsberger: “Battlecry” by Sixdust x Shing02
Darrius Flowers vs. Jake Matthews
Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:37
Jake Matthews: “NHF (No Hard Feelings)” by Nito NB
Darrius Flowers: “Bread and Butter” by Gunna
Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro via knockout (head kick) – Round 2, 0:33
Roman Kopylov: N/A
Claudio Ribeiro: “Pitbull Enraivdo” by Polly Hitmado
Vinicius Salvador vs. CJ Vergara
CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
CJ Vergara: “Utah Freestyle” by Russ
Vinicius Salvador: “Love Sets You Free” by Kelly Price
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:13
Gabriel Bonfim: “Ate Que O Senhor Venha” by Davi Fernandes, Kaleb e Josh
Trevin Giles: “Swishas and Dosha” by UGK
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:39
Kevin Holland: “I Was Just Thinking” by Gunna
Michael Chiesa: “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent
Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 4:54
Bobby Green: “Resume” by La Duce
Tony Ferguson: “The Party Has Just Begin” by Freestyle
Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:33
Derrick Lewis: “Tops Drop” by Fat Pat
Marcos Rogerio de Lima: “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor
Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Alex Pereira: “Itsari” by Sepultura
Jan Blachowicz: “The Politics & The Life” from “King Arthur” by Daniel Pemberton
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier via knockout (head kick) – Round 2, 1:00 – to win “BMF” title
Justin Gaethje: “Fallen Kings” by Tribal Seeds
Dustin Poirier: “The Boss” by James Brown
