‘Fight, get tattooed, travel’: Andre Fili explains career gameplan ahead of UFC Fight Night 210

Matthew Wells and Ken Hathaway
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS – UFC featherweight mainstay Andre Fili has a simple, repeatable plan for the remainder of the year.

Ahead of his second appearance of the calendar year inside the UFC Apex for a main card bout against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night 210, Fili (21-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC) explained his easy-to-follow three-step approach to his career.

“My whole plan this year is to win fights, get tattooed, travel, and repeat,” Fili told reporters including MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s media day. “Like, I’m gonna win a fight, I’m gonna go get tattooed, and I’m gonna travel somewhere new, and then I’m gonna get my ass back to training. Then repeat the process. That’s my goal, and the timing was perfect.

“I’m gonna win this fight this week here in September, and then I’ll win again in December, and I’ll just keep the train rolling. I really want to be active. … I’m excited, I’m happy. Just trying to keep things rolling.”

Fili will look to pick up his first win since June 2020. After dropping two and a no contest due to an accidental eye poke, Fili’s confidence in his abilities is unwavering as he enters his 19th UFC bout.

“Senor Perfecto” Algeo (16-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) stepped in to fill the matchmaking void when “Touchy” Fili’s original opponent Lando Vannata was forced to withdraw due to injury. Both opponents bring a similar unorthodox striking game, which meant there were not many adjustments to make in preparation, according to Fili.

“I’m at a place where I know I can beat anyone,” Fili said. “I fought the best guys in the world and I really believe that I’m the best 45 in the world, and I haven’t shown that. I haven’t consistently showed that. In my opinion, when I go back and watch my fights, I have these flashes of brilliance. I’ve had moments where I really show, in my opinion, that I’m really great at fighting. I’ve also had performances that don’t show that. My job now is to consistently show those things, and I can do that against anyone in the world.

“Bill Algeo is a great opponent to do that against. I don’t know him. He seems like a cool guy. He’s got a great nickname. As a guy with an alright nickname, he’s got a pretty alright nickname, and his style is fun. It was a pretty easy choice when he stepped up.”

