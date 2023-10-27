Fight to stop major regeneration of deprived estate

A residents' association is being set up by people living on the Abbey Estate in Thetford

People living on one of the most deprived housing estates in England are setting up a residents' association to fight plans that could see their homes demolished and replaced by flats.

Flagship Housing Group wants to rebuild 540 homes on the Abbey Estate in Thetford, Norfolk, and create a further 490.

It wanted to "improve the quality and type of accommodation" on the estate - Flagship said - but residents feared they would lose their homes.

Breckland Council, which previously supported the scheme, said it expected Flagship Group Limited to submit a planning application in the next three months.

The Abbey Estate was built in the late 1960s and early 1970s and falls within the top 10% most deprived neighbourhoods in England.

Christine Wing is among those whose homes could be demolished and rebuilt

Christine Wing, who has lived on the Abbey Estate for more than 40 years, said under the proposals her home would be demolished and rebuilt, along with her son's, sister's and mother's.

"This was an award winning estate when it was built and I love living here," she said. "I love the greenery, I love the people.

"The price of mortgages now means we won't get a house in Thetford for the price that these houses are going for at the moment, because the prices have all gone down."

Residents whose homes were not earmarked for demolition told BBC Radio Norfolk they could still lose their gardens, garages or parking spaces.

Flagship first started pursuing the redevelopment in 2019, with estimated costs thought to be about £250m.

Breckland Council agreed to support the projet, when Conservative leader Sam Chapman-Allen claimed it would change people's lives "for the better".

Following the local elections in May this year, leader of the Labour opposition group Terry Jermy called on the council to request it suspend support for the scheme.

However, earlier this month, Breckland Council agreed to sign a supportive Memorandum of Understanding with Flagship Group and Norfolk County Council.

James Payne, regeneration director at Flagship Group, insisted that no one would be forced to leave the estate if the proposals were agreed.

He said the group would redevelop the site in small sections, meaning families would be moved to other parts of the estate once they were completed.

"Regardless of whether they are our tenants or whether they are homeowners, our commitment and our promise to them has been that any home that's affected by the project in due course would be replaced on the estate," he said.

"So anyone who wants to remain on the Abbey can do so at no extra cost to them."

Fiona Kiane is helping to establish a residents' association to fight the plans

Fiona Kiane, who has lived on the estate for the past 23 years and is helping to set-up the residents' association, said her home was among those set for demolition.

"I don't think we need any more homes on the estate. Thetford doesn't have the infrastructure for what they're building already," she said.

"It might look nice for the first two or three years but if they don't look after it, and tenants don't look after it, we'll be back where we were in the early days and it's just going to be unbearable living here again."

If proposals are agreed by the council, it is expected the scheme could take 20 years to compete.

Council leader Mr Chapman-Allen said: "We want to see our towns and our residents thrive.

"With that in mind, we are open to opportunities which may bring major investment into the district, create opportunities for the current and future generations of local people, and for our towns to grow and succeed.

"It remains essential that Flagship continues to develop its plans, enabling the community and local stakeholders to engage and have their say in shaping the proposals."

