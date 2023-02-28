The fight for state pension compensation has become a hopeless and unhealthy obsession

Waspi - Jenny Matthews/In Pictures

Most workers under 50 have had to accept that they will be approaching 70 by the time they can collect their state pension.

The state pension age increase to 68 is about to be accelerated and all-the-while the cost of the benefit is surging, forcing many workers to abandon any hope of an early retirement.

This is perhaps why sympathy is fading for one campaign group whose members still complain that they should have had their state pension at 60 – and are demanding compensation.

Whether or not some 1950s-born women were caught unawares when their state pension age increased from 60 to 66, is not up for dispute. The Parliamentary Ombudsman has ruled that many were not informed and therefore did not have time to plan for retirement accordingly.

But perhaps more importantly, the Court of Appeal has found that the Government had no legal obligation to tell them. Case closed, surely?

The Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group has recently announced another fundraising drive to fund legal action to secure a “fair compensation”. At the time of writing around £60,000 has been collected – presumably from pensioners hoping to win all the money they missed out on.

Waspi’s ask is more restrained than the bonkers Backto60 campaign which demanded full restitution of up to £50,000 and the pension age for women to be dragged back to 60.

At the heart of this whole dispute is a misplaced feeling of entitlement over the state pension.

Campaigners say women were “robbed”, but the state pension was never theirs to begin with. No one has a state pension pot with their name on it – it is a benefit for retired people funded on a pay-as-you-go basis via National Insurance contributions.

Various governments' communication has been woeful, yet legislation is fluid and it’s our responsibility to be aware of it – perhaps more so if we are banking on it for retirement. For many, perhaps the majority, of people the state pension will form the majority of their income in retirement.

The uncomfortable truth is that pension equality has been restored by levelling the women’s state pension age with men.

Those who were caught out by the law change, which was first outlined in 1995, are now in receipt of their state pensions, which thanks to the generous triple lock, will rise above £10,000 in April.

The state pension age increase from 60 to 66 affected every woman born since the 1950s, but future generations will have to wait far longer for their cash.

The Waspis who collected their state pension at 65 and 66 are in fact the lucky ones.

Politicians' flawed handling of the reforms has left a burning sense of injustice amongst those caught out. Perhaps the lesson to learn is that it is time to stop relying on the state for retirement.

Pinning your hopes, and betting your money, on a long-shot court case cannot be a healthy way to spend your precious retirement years. Unfortunately there is a difference between what feels like justice and what the law says.

But with anger still being whipped up and with money backing the cause, you can’t help but feel the only winners of this whole affair will be the lawyers.