Fight over Dallas Cowboys game leads to double stabbing, 2 men hospitalized

A Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers led to two men being hospitalized after stabbing each other.

The knife fight occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday night, San Antonio police told local station KSAT, and involved two men in their 50s.

The men lived close to each other, said police, and got into an argument over noise while watching the game.

Police say at some point during the altercation, both men drew knifes and stabbed each other multiple times.

Both were soon after transported to local hospitals and are expected to make full recoveries.

The SAPD told KSAT that an investigation is ongoing and they have yet to determine what charges, if any, the men will be faced with.

The names of the men involved in the altercation have not yet been released.

The SAPD did not immediately respond to request for comment.

