Fight Nights In the Metaverse: BKFC Partners with The Aquarium in Decentraland

·2 min read

KNUCKLEMANIA II featuring Chad Mendes and Mike Perry will be streamed live at The Aquarium on February 19th, 2022, in the Decentraland metaverse platform.

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2022 / Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships LLC (BKFC), the first USA sanctioned bare-knuckle fight league, officially announces their partnership with The Aquarium, a metaverse gaming and event venue located at (-140,127) in Decentraland. https://play.decentraland.org/?position=-140%2C127

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/689581/MetaSkinzLOGOHR.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/689581/MetaSkinzLOGOHR.png

The Aquarium and BKFC will be hosting a virtual stream of BKFC's fight night at the KNUCKLEMANIA II event today, Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at 6:30 pm EST/ 3:30 pm PST (Prelims) and 8:00 pm EST/ 5:00 pm PST (in Aquarium). The fights streamed at The Aquarium will feature, amongst others, two of MMA's fan favorites, Chad Mendes and Mike Perry.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/689581/aqbkfc.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/689581/aqbkfc.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/689581/aqbkfc2.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/689581/aqbkfc2.png

Looking to the future, BKFC and The Aquarium plan to offer unique Web3 and metaverse experiences like KNUCKLEMANIA II and more fights to come. The partnership also includes collaboration on producing further metaverse projects such as BKFC digital clothing, wearables, BKFC NFTs, and a unique commemorative BKFC Metaverse ring.

This collaboration marks some of the first steps towards bringing MMA fighting to the metaverse. Further, this partnership builds a bridge between physical experiences and metaverse experiences. With BKFC's expertise in real-life events and The Aquarium's specialization in metaverse events, the two aim to capture a new audience interested in both.

Metaskins boasts their Aquarium project as an metaverse event hub that looks to bridge the gap between physical and metaverse events. The design studio custom tailors the Aquarium to fit incoming brands needs, from custom branding, showcasing and marketing of NFTs, branded wearables and customized live streams to make the most interactive experience for those looking for a metaverse presence.

Company Profile: Metaskins/Metaskins.com is a metaverse design studio, founded less than a year ago in Medellin, and today it has a team of 15+ young artists and developers, specializing in metaverse wearables, avatars, scenes + buildouts, NFT projects, Metaverse gaming and Metaverse events, for Decentraland, The Sandbox, and more They will also be the first company in Colombia to launch a PFP project.

https://metaskinsstudio.com/

Contact

Camilla Wolff V.
camilaw@metaskins.com

SOURCE: Metaskins Studios SAS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689581/Fight-Nights-In-the-Metaverse-BKFC-Partners-with-The-Aquarium-in-Decentraland

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Pascal Siakam’s weight loss helped him find ideal basketball shape

    Pascal Siakam’s bout with COVID-19 and his corresponding weight loss helped him understand what his ideal physique is for basketball. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda

  • Flames acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Canadiens for two players, two draft picks.

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames added a new face on Monday, but also a familiar face to many. The acquisition of forward, Tyler Toffoli, in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens reunites the 29-year-old with his old coach, Darryl Sutter, who he won the Stanley Cup with in 2014 while in Los Angeles. Milan Lucic, Trevor Lewis and Brad Richardson are former Kings teammates. Toffoli also played alongside Jacob Markstrom and Chris Tanev while with Vancouver. Toffoli was also roommates with Sean Monahan wh

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia