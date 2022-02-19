Fight Nights In the Metaverse: BKFC Partners with The Aquarium in Decentraland

KNUCKLEMANIA II featuring Chad Mendes and Mike Perry will be streamed live at The Aquarium on February 19th, 2022, in the Decentraland metaverse platform.

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2022 / Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships LLC (BKFC), the first USA sanctioned bare-knuckle fight league, officially announces their partnership with The Aquarium, a metaverse gaming and event venue located at (-140,127) in Decentraland. https://play.decentraland.org/?position=-140%2C127

The Aquarium and BKFC will be hosting a virtual stream of BKFC's fight night at the KNUCKLEMANIA II event today, Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at 6:30 pm EST/ 3:30 pm PST (Prelims) and 8:00 pm EST/ 5:00 pm PST (in Aquarium). The fights streamed at The Aquarium will feature, amongst others, two of MMA's fan favorites, Chad Mendes and Mike Perry.

Looking to the future, BKFC and The Aquarium plan to offer unique Web3 and metaverse experiences like KNUCKLEMANIA II and more fights to come. The partnership also includes collaboration on producing further metaverse projects such as BKFC digital clothing, wearables, BKFC NFTs, and a unique commemorative BKFC Metaverse ring.

This collaboration marks some of the first steps towards bringing MMA fighting to the metaverse. Further, this partnership builds a bridge between physical experiences and metaverse experiences. With BKFC's expertise in real-life events and The Aquarium's specialization in metaverse events, the two aim to capture a new audience interested in both.

Metaskins boasts their Aquarium project as an metaverse event hub that looks to bridge the gap between physical and metaverse events. The design studio custom tailors the Aquarium to fit incoming brands needs, from custom branding, showcasing and marketing of NFTs, branded wearables and customized live streams to make the most interactive experience for those looking for a metaverse presence.

Company Profile: Metaskins/Metaskins.com is a metaverse design studio, founded less than a year ago in Medellin, and today it has a team of 15+ young artists and developers, specializing in metaverse wearables, avatars, scenes + buildouts, NFT projects, Metaverse gaming and Metaverse events, for Decentraland, The Sandbox, and more They will also be the first company in Colombia to launch a PFP project.

https://metaskinsstudio.com/

