This is how you fight hate: Dwyane Wade continues to be an ally of trans community.

The true heroes of one of the ugliest stories of our time, which is the oppression of the transgender community, as they fight off nightmarish laws that challenge the very existence of trans life, are the members of that community itself. Let me explain.

You may not know but there are battles across the country that the trans community is waging while many of you go about your day, totally unaware of what's happening. Republican lawmakers across the country are restricting the medical care that trans youth are allowed to receive. The Human Rights Campaign says there are over 110 state bills barring access to gender affirming care.

In Montana, Republican lawmakers barred a trans lawmaker, Zooey Zephyr, from the statehouse floor in what is a blatant act of fascism. Trans activists and allies are fighting almost state to state, from Tennessee to Missouri to Florida.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade.

Yes, they are the truest heroes, and history will remember them that way.

But I want to introduce you to another type of hero. You may know the name. It's Dwyane Wade.

Wade is on the front lines of this fight and he is giving a master class on what it means to be an ally. His daughter, 15-year-old Zaya, came out as trans in 2020. Wade and his wife, actor Gabrielle Union-Wade, have since used their considerable power to bring awareness to the issues – really, what are crimes against the community – and showing people their fear is misplaced and unreasonable.

What Wade said this week is fairly significant. He says in Headliners with Rachel Nichols, which airs this week, when asked about Florida politicians who may be fans of his, but are anti-LGBTQ, that he moved from the state because his family isn't accepted there.

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade said.

"A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions," he said.

Story continues

"I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

More: Zaya Wade, in her own words: Dwyane Wade’s daughter on being a 'microphone' for trans youth

Not everyone is as wealthy as Wade and can afford to pick and choose where they live. So there is an element of privilege at work here. But this is still an important moment. Wade has spent so much of his life in the state and has numerous personal and professional ties there. He risks alienating some of his fans and perhaps even drawing the ire of that state's small and vindictive governor. Or the ire of this nation's small and vindictive former President. Or the ire of some small and vindictive host on Fox.

I also think there's a part of Wade who feels the way some people of color do. I don't speak for all Black Americans (that job doesn't pay enough) but I see the trans struggle the same as the historically Black one in this country: laws enacted designed to strip our dignity and power; attempts to erase our history, or us; demagogue us; use the resources of the state to oppress us.

We're seeing all of this with the trans community and Wade understands. He gets it. Wade is such a powerful voice, he can help other people get it, too.

No, Wade isn't the biggest hero. They are the trans kids discovering who they are. They are the politicians like Zephyr who fight for the right to be heard. They are the trans activists on the front lines.

Wade is still heroic because in the end he's doing something vital. He's helping to fight hate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwyane Wade an ally of trans community in being honest about Florida