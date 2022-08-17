After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend after she called him while fighting with her boyfriend, according to Florida police.

Officers responded to 911 calls just before noon on Aug. 16 and found a woman with a gunshot wound lying unresponsive on a sidewalk, according to an arrest affidavit from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A man was performing CPR on the woman, who was later identified as Karli Elliott, 30, according to police. Two witnesses who said they worked in the area told police they heard a gunshot, looked outside and saw a man running away from the scene.

The man performing CPR told officers that Elliott was his girlfriend and that the couple had been at a 7-Eleven half a block away when they got into an argument, the affidavit says.

Elliott then walked out of the store and called a man, later identified as Chad Keene, 37. A police spokesman told McClatchy News that Elliott and Keene had at one point been in a relationship.

Elliott started to walk away from the store, and her boyfriend followed, he told police. When he rounded a corner to continue following her, he told police he saw Keene “pull out a gun from his waist area and shoot Elliott,” the affidavit says.

The boyfriend also told police that Keene lived about a block away from the scene.

He said he saw Keene running away from the scene in the direction of his apartment, according to the affidavit.

First responders took Elliott to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:46 p.m.

Detectives later searched Keene’s apartment and found a safe with ammunition that matched the shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, according to police. Keene was not at home.

Three local schools were placed on lockdown while police searched for Keene.

The Daytona Beach Police Department posted an update on Facebook at 5:36 p.m. on Aug. 16 saying that Keene had been taken into custody.

Body camera footage from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies with their guns drawn ordering Keene out of a car and onto the ground.

Story continues

Keene is being held in the Volusia County Jail. He was charged with second-degree murder and posession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.





Daytona Beach is about 55 miles northeast of Orlando.

Dad shoots, kills daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he breaks into their home, OH cops say

Boyfriend charged after missing woman’s body found in landfill, Oregon sheriff says

Woman fires warning shot after boyfriend assaults her, then kills him, Texas cops say