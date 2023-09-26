Fight between man and his teen son turns deadly, Richland County sheriff says

A fight on Monday between a man and his teenage son turned deadly, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 17-year-old fatally shot his 40-year-old father, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday in a news release.

It was Monday afternoon when deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection with Blue Ridge Terrace and about 3 miles from Exit 68 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with Monticello Road.

Deputies learned that the teen and his father had been arguing, and that became physical as the father punched the son and placed him in a chokehold, the sheriff’s department said.

Information about why the family members were arguing before the fight was not available.

As the fight continued, the father overpowered the son, and forced him to the ground where he continued to choke the teen, according to the release.

As the mother attempted to intervene, the son produced a handgun and fired shots, hitting his father in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The 40-year-old died at the scene, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the father.

Information on the teen’s medical condition was not available, and no other injuries were reported.

No charges will be filed as the shooting was determined to be a justified homicide, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies reviewed video footage and spoke with multiple witnesses who provided consistent accounts of what happened, and the gun was lawfully owned by the mother, according to the release.

“This family will never be the same,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “Our thoughts are with this young man and his family as they begin to process and heal.”

There was no word if there were any previous incidents involving the family members.

The sheriff’s department said if you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, please consider reaching out to its Victim Services Unit at 803-576-3128.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.