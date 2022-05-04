‘Fight back’: Abortion rights rally held in KC after leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion

A crowd of nearly 200 people amassed in front of Jackson County Courthouse Tuesday evening to rally in support of access to safe abortions, following reports that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Reports surfaced Monday of the possibility that the landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, could be overturned in June after a drafted opinion was leaked to Politico. The report dominated conversation around the nation as some states — including Missouri — have laws set to strip the right if the decision is reversed.

Protesters lamented that the right to access an abortion procedure is being challenged and attempted to bring awareness to a measure being voted on in Kansas, which will decide whether the state’s constitution protects the right to an abortion on Aug. 2.

“Y’all see that the Supreme Court does not have our back, we cannot trust them,” said Leslie Busch, an organizer at the event who began speaking the crowd shortly after 5 p.m.

“But in Kansas we have this really important opportunity, where we can vote no and protect the right to abortion in the Kansas constitution.”

Busch, an organizing manager for Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, will be canvassing for voters every weekend until the Aug. 2 vote as part of a grassroots campaign to keep the state from banning the procedure. The deadline to register to vote is July 12, Busch said.

“We have a right to bodily autonomy and that includes abortion,” Busch said to rousing applause.

Looking up at Busch near the front of the crowd was Molly Fleming of Kansas City, who was sitting down, attempting to clap with a toddler under each arm.

“I needed to bring them here today,” she said, keeping her kids trained on the speakers.

“It’s important for them to learn how to stand up for their rights and in solidarity with those in the community.”

Despite being upset over the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion, she felt grateful that it provided an opportunity for the community to lean on one another.

Qu’ara Middleton, who was standing nearby, agreed that seeing the community come together in support of abortion rights was impactful.

The 19-year-old explained that she had recently helped a close friend get access to an abortion after family and friends failed to offer help.

“People were very much against it at the time so she had to keep it a secret. She just wanted someone to be there to support her,” Middleton said.

A friend of Middleton, Melisa Delfin, who accompanied her to the protest also felt the support was important to see.

“I grew up in Mexico and Catholic so it wasn’t a subject really talked about,” Delfin said.

Before attending the rally, she tried to explain her point of view to her mother. And though the pair remain at odds on the issue of abortion, she said, showing up to the rally and learning about the vote in her home state of Kansas has provided hope for the future.

Another protester, Gus Crowards, 28, stood along East 12th Street with the words “Cowards Cancel Clinics” on a cardboard box above his head.

“I’m here because my girlfriend’s in medical school right now. The kind of hoops the OBGYN’s like her have to jump through to even get the training to perform abortions is so hard,” he said.

“But this an important conversation and movement for everyone ... It’s crazy that we have to [protest] but its important that it’s happening.”

As the crowd continued to build Justice Gatson, one of the event’s organizers, led the crowd in chants, yelling “Stand up,” and “Fight back.”

Gatson urged those gathering to continue to organize and rally ahead of the Kansas election. She also encouraged attendees to support the many women of color in the Kansas City area who have been leading the charge for abortion access over the years.

“We will never be ashamed of quality healthcare being provided to people who need it,” she said.

People rally outside Kansas City Hall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Many Kansas Citians wanted to show their support against SCOTUS planning to overturn Roe Vs Wade.

Abortion access in Kansas City

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as the draft opinion leaked by Politico Monday night suggests, abortion will become illegal in all but the rarest of circumstances throughout Missouri.

This is due to a 2019 Missouri law that will go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion is overturned.

The law allows abortions only in the case that a mother’s life is at risk. It does not allow abortions if the pregnancy is a product of rape or incest.

Missouri has one clinic able to perform an abortion statewide and it is in St. Louis. Kansas currently has two clinics where the procedure can be performed.

In both states abortion is legal up to 22 weeks into the pregnancy.

In Kansas, the right to an abortion is in the state constitution, due to a 2019 decision by the state’s Supreme Court.

But the Legislature has placed an amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot that would give lawmakers the power to overturn the state decision.

The amendment does not itself ban abortion, but opponents have warned that it would clear the way for the Legislature to do so. Amendment proponents insist the measure is about maintaining current regulations of abortion, but some Republican legislators have openly called for a ban.