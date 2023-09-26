How to fight autumn anxiety at the end of an Indian Summer

Seasonal Affective Disorder is experienced by two million people in the UK every year

The Premier League is in full swing, Strictly is back on telly and the Indian summer is finally over.

For many of us, that means the onset of the autumn blues. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is experienced by two million people in the UK every year, characterised by low mood, fatigue, insomnia and an array of other depressive symptoms.

It’s prevalent between September and April, tending to reach its peak in January, but autumn can see a spike in people reporting symptoms, according to mental-health charity Anxiety UK.

Many people, including me, struggle to adjust to the colder days of hard work and routine.

“SAD is usually about two things: less sunlight and less movement,” says Dr David Crepaz-Keay, head of research at the Mental Health Foundation.

“People’s mood drops after the holidays and then they start to see only dark and cold days on the horizon.” It took me years to notice the pattern of my own autumn anxiety: the first few weeks of September would trigger a deep glumness and sense of unspecific worry.

Counsellors have told me this could be linked to anxious childhood memories of the new school year. The most severe and lasting episodes of depression and anxiety I’ve ever experienced have consistently happened in autumn. And I am not alone.

“I tend to worry about things more before they actually happen,” says Simon Shorrock, a 52-year-old teacher.

“Autumn is always my worst period for low moods because I start to dread the long, cold months ahead. When it actually gets to December, I’m not so bad because there’s Christmas to look forward to. And in January and February I can start to see the amount of sunlight improving.

“But autumn just feels hopeless. I get anxious, tired and overwhelmed each year. Last October it came to a head and I had to take time off work with stress.”

This abrupt switch from summer buoyancy to autumn misery seems hard-wired into many of us.

“As soon as summer ends, I think ‘oh no, my mood is going to start dropping now’,” says James Crosby, 53, who is unemployed due to a physical disability. “So it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

While experts advise staying active to combat these feelings, autumn conditions can make that harder.

“I tend to go into hibernation mode and just can’t face leaving the house sometimes,” says Crosby. “It’s very isolating. I don’t talk to as many people, which makes things worse.”

Six ways to brighten your mood on grey days

Melissa Day is an integrative therapist at preventive medicine practice Niroshini 360 in Suffolk. In her view, this condition is about more than just a lack of sunlight.

“It’s linked to our resistance to the natural law of the seasons,” says Day. “Our ancestors would have seen autumn as a time when projects had come to fruition and they would harvest the rewards. But today we are encouraged to keep on pushing through and working at the same speed.

“If you don’t keep going, you might be accused of lacking resilience,” she continues. “But it should be natural to have rest periods.” True, but we all need to work, and even tolerant bosses are unlikely to allow autumn hibernation periods, or what is known on the internet as “goblin mode” (where you spend the last quarter of the year curled on your sofa in full-time leisurewear).

Dr Crepaz-Keay says staying active is essential. “Exercise and movement will help you produce endorphins, the natural hormones that fight pain and stress,” he says.

“Comfort food and lack of movement will lead to weight gain, which is going to worsen your mood. We all have to keep working but, it’s very important to also focus on doing the little things that make you happy.”

Unfortunately, the little things that keep me happy in autumn are often biscuit consumption and Netflix binges – which rarely combat the blues in any lasting way. However, I also enjoy running on cold days – I like how it makes me feel slightly heroic, like Sylvester Stallone in the wintery training montage from Rocky IV.

Yes, it can be difficult to get outside when it’s cold and wet, but it’s a great excuse to invest in warm, rain-resistant training gear. If you don’t fancy that, try other ways to navigate through this glum period.

“I went vegetarian for November last year,” says Shorrock. “It was a challenge to focus on and feel positive about. It stops my mind from ruminating.” If all else fails, making sure you have things to look forward to can really.

“I book my summer holiday in autumn,” says James Crosby. “Booking early can be cheaper, but more importantly it helps get me through the bleakest months knowing I have something on the other side planned.”

