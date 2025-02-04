FIGC President Gravina Re-Elected for a Third Term

The FIGC election happened without much fanfare on deadline day as incumbent president Gabriele Gravina was the only candidate and received 96,68 percent of the vote. Despite the chatter, Alessandro Del Piero didn’t throw his name in the hat.

The former club executive has been in charge since 2018 and survived not qualifying for the World Cup, which caused some of his predecessors to step down in the past.

Gravina commented after the results (via Mediaset)

“We must forge ahead on our path and achieve the objectives football really needs. I look at the 2026 World Cup with the same angst as any Italian. I don’t want to convey it to the coach and the players. We want to go to the United States and need to collect all our energies to do it.” “The only time when I thought about not running against was in October 2023. It was a personal choice, but the constituents made me realize that I had been chosen as a reference point and would have felt betrayed had I left. I would do the same things all over again. I’ve always trusted my collaborators, and I know many turned their back on me afterward, but it doesn’t amount to much. It’s part of life.”

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta explained why Serie A teams supported Gravina.