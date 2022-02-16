FiGa Films Sells ‘Nudo Mixteco’ to HBO Max, ‘Straight to VHS’ to IndiePix (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based FiGa Films has announced a flurry of sales and acquisition activity during the EFM. Among its stellar pics is ‘Nudo Mixteco,” the first indigenous film it has handled, which HBO Max has picked up for the U.S., to bow in May.

Uruguayan doc, “Straight to VHS,” winner of the prestigious critics award, the Fipresci, at the Buenos Aires indie film fest, Bafici, has been sold to IndiePix for the U.S. It also acquired the film on which the doc is based upon, “Act of Violence on a Young Journalist,” that will be released as an extra on home video.

“We are delighted to collaborate with IndiePix and with their enthusiasm for ‘Straight to VHS,’” said FiGa Films’ Sandro Fiorin, adding: “Their plans for a home-video release full of extras sounds like an instant collectible item. Long live physical media!”

World premiering in the Fantasia sidebar Documentaries from the Edge, Emilio Silva Torres’ feature debut “Straight to VHS” takes audiences down the rabbit hole of his investigation into a rare film that spawned a cult following in Uruguay.

The documentary, co-produced by Uruguay’s Tarkiofilm and Argentina’s Trivial Media, delves into the mystery behind the making of the quirky film “Act of Violence on a Young Journalist,” released straight to video in 1989, and its even more mysterious filmmaker, Manuel Lamas. Both films were presented as a double bill in Canada’s 25th Fantasia Int’l Film Festival, marking the first time “Act of Violence…” ever screened outside of Uruguay.

“Nudo Mixteco,” which world premiered at the 38th Miami Film Festival last year, is set in San Mateo, a village of the Mixtec Oaxaca where its Mexican indigenous director, Angeles Cruz, grew up. It revolves around three individuals whose lives overlap during the village’s patron saint festivities.

“Nudo Mixteco” is among the burgeoning number of indigenous themed stories that are emerging from Latin America and other parts of the world, including North America, New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

In addition, FiGa Films sold a package of four films to Globoplay International, a first for the company. “These films will be available worldwide, except in Brazil,” Fiorin noted. The Brazilian titles are Marilla Rocha’s “Where I Grow Old” (A Cidade Onde Envelheço”), Eryk Rocha’s “Burning Night” (Breve Miragem de Sol”), Anna Muylaert’s “Smoke Gets in your Eyes” (E Proibido Fumar”) and Gustavo Pizzi’s “Craft” (Riscado”).

FiGa Films latest acquisitions include “Kobra Self Portrait,” Lina Chamie’s doc about Brazilian street artist Kobra, set to debut early next semester; “Follow the Protocol” the debut feature or Brazil’s Fabio Leal who recently won the Helena Ignez Award at the Tiradentes film fest last month and “Estacion Catorce” by Mexico’s Diana Cardozo that will have its international Premiere in competition at the Miami film festival in March, followed by a couple of European fests.

