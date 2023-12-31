Fig And Caramelized Onion Whipped Ricotta Dip Recipe

thyme onion fig ricotta dip - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

The average person may have encountered ricotta in an Italian pasta dish like lasagna or stuffed shells, but this fluffy, creamy dairy product can be put to all sorts of tasty uses. With just a few common ingredients and your food processor, you can turn this versatile ingredient into a sophisticated, smooth whipped ricotta dip that's perfect for parties and intimate dinner gatherings alike.

"Using the food processor whips up ricotta quickly and easily, so you can really make this simple but impressive dip for any event," recipe developer Jessica Morone says. This dip is a little sweet and a little savory thanks to the combination of caramelized onions, fig jam, and garlic. The swirls of onion and jam add a pleasant sweetness and eye-catching pop of color to the mild ricotta, while the scattering of thyme leaves offers an elegant finishing touch and extra pop of woodsy, herbaceous flavor. Here's how to whip it up.

Get Your Ingredients Ready For Fig And Caramelized Onion Whipped Ricotta Dip

caramelized onion fig ricotta dip ingredients - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Unsurprisingly, this recipe calls for ricotta, specifically the whole milk type. "Whole milk ricotta will give this the best creamy, fluffy texture and the richest flavor, while lower fat ricotta will give you a more watery dip," Morone notes. You'll also need an onion, butter, olive oil, minced garlic, fig jam, honey, salt and pepper, and fresh thyme, if you'd like to use it for garnish.

Step 1: Melt Some Butter

butter melting in skillet - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil to a medium skillet over medium-low heat.

Step 2: Start Cooking The Onion

onions cooking in skillet - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Once butter is melted and skillet is hot, add onions.

Step 3: Caramelize The Onion

onions browning in skillet - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften and turn golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Step 4: Toss In The Garlic

onions and garlic sauteeing - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove onion mixture from heat and set aside.

Step 5: Whip The Ricotta

whipped ricotta in food processor - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add ricotta, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper to a food processor. Whip until smooth and fluffy, 1-2 minutes.

Step 6: Prep The Whipped Ricotta

ricotta in serving dish - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spoon whipped ricotta into a serving dish.

Step 7: Add The Other Ingredients

ricotta with fig jam and onions - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add caramelized onions, fig jam, and honey.

Step 8: Mix Your Dip Up

stirring onions into whipped ricotta - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Gently swirl everything together with a spoon.

Step 9: Garnish And Serve Your Ricotta Dip

fig onion ricotta dip with crostini - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Top ricotta with additional fig jam and thyme, if desired, and serve with the dippers of your choice.

How Do You Make Caramelized Onions For This Fig And Caramelized Onion Whipped Ricotta Dip?

caramelized onion ricotta dip - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Everyone seems to have a different approach to caramelizing onions, but no matter how you go about it, patience is key — including in this recipe for whipped ricotta dip. "The caramelized onions take a bit of time — up to an hour if you cook them really slowly and want them to be really dark and delicious," says Morone. Some people recommend covering the pan for most of the cooking time, then uncovering the pan and cooking on a higher heat for the last few minutes. Others recommend adding a bit of sugar to help the process along.

If you're unsure what type of onion to use when caramelizing, don't worry. "Any kind of onion will work for caramelizing," Morone notes. "Yellow onions are great because they give you a more balanced sweet and savory flavor, while sweeter types like Vidalia onions will get even sweeter when you caramelize them. It's all about what flavor you like best."

What Can I Serve With Fig And Caramelized Onion Whipped Ricotta Dip?

dipping crunchy bread into ricotta dip - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Of course, you can't serve dip without something to dip it in. Luckily, you have plenty of options here. "This dip is so great with things like grilled bread, crackers, crostini, pita chips, and pretzels," Morone explains. "You can also dip veggies in it, and I even put it on a sandwich and it was delicious." For an appetizer that's a bit more substantial, try toasting small pieces of crusty bread, adding a dollop of ricotta dip, and topping it off with a chunk of crisp bacon (or your preferred plant-based alternative).

Fig jam is often included on charcuterie boards, and since it's an integral part of this recipe, you could also easily serve a dish of this dip alongside a spread of your favorite cheeses, cured meats, and crackers. You could even add some dried or fresh figs if you want your spread to really pay tribute to this crowd-pleasing dip.

Fig And Caramelized Onion Whipped Ricotta Dip Recipe

ricotta dip with fig and thyme - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 5mCook Time: 30mYield: 8 servingsIngredients

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ cup thinly sliced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups whole milk ricotta

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fig jam, plus more for topping

1 tablespoon honey

Optional Ingredients

Fresh thyme, for topping

Directions

Add butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil to a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Once butter is melted and skillet is hot, add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften and turn golden brown, about 30 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove onion mixture from heat and set aside. Add ricotta, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper to a food processor. Whip until smooth and fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Spoon whipped ricotta into a serving dish. Add caramelized onions, fig jam, and honey. Gently swirl everything together with a spoon. Top ricotta with additional fig jam and thyme, if desired, and serve with the dippers of your choice.

