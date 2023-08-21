Fifty-nine-year-old man dead after all-terrain vehicle crash in Cape Breton

HALIFAX — RCMP in Cape Breton are reporting a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 59-year-old man over the weekend.

Police say the crash occurred Saturday on MacIntyre Mountain Road in Glenora, N.S.

Investigators say the ATV had been travelling south when the driver attempted to turn the machine around and lost control.

The ATV came to rest in a ditch.

Police say the victim, who was from Judique, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident Saturday, RCMP said a 10-year-old child died in an ATV crash near Wolfville, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.

