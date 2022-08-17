Fifth set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead after Western states hit with drought-inflicted water cuts

Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·2 min read

More skeletal remains – the fifth so far this year – were found in Lake Mead as water levels deteriorate, the National Parks Service said Tuesday.

Rangers discovered the remains near the Swim Beach area of the lake, which sits between Nevada and Arizona, on Monday night, and are still working to recover them, according to the parks service.

Multiple sets of human remains, dozens of sunken boats, trash, and baby strollers have been found on the edge of the lake this summer as water levels sit at their lowest since the reservoir was first filled.

On May 1, a barrel containing human remains that police said was probably dumped in the 1970s or 1980s was found near Hemenway Harbor, and more remains were discovered on the shoreline by paddleboarders a week later. Partial human remains were found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25.

A BODY IN A BARREL, GHOST TOWNS, A CRASHED B-29: What other secrets are buried in Lake Mead?

A PIPE DREAM, OR A POSSIBILITY? Water experts debate 1,500-mile aqueduct from Cajun Country to Lake Powell.

The fourth skeletal remains were found at Swim Beach on Aug. 7, in the same area where the most recent set was discovered.

Tuesday's announcement comes as federal officials announced Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River amid a severe and enduring drought. Lake Mead is the country’s largest man-made reservoir that serves as a vital source of water for the Colorado River.

Lake Mead's water level has plummeted to less than a quarter full and is inching dangerously close to a point where not enough water would flow to produce hydroelectric power at the Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona border.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lake Mead: More skeletal remains found as drought forces water cuts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada

    Federal officials impose emergency water cuts for Arizona and Nevada

  • Southwestern States Face Steeper Water Cuts As Drought Plagues Colorado River Basin

    The region is experiencing its driest spell in at least 1,200 years, research shows.

  • Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water

    For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Because the states failed to meet a federal deadline to figure out how to cut their water use by at least 15%, they could see even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped. Together, the missed deadline and the latest cuts put officials responsible for providing water to cities and farms under renewed pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population.

  • Ice core pulled up in Antarctica ‘contains air from five million years ago’

    An ice core which contains samples of Earth’s atmosphere from five million years ago has been pulled up from the continent’s Ong Valley, researchers have said.

  • Dow climbs as Walmart, Home Depot boost optimism

    STORY: The Dow closed higher again on Tuesday – building on recent gains - as Walmart and Home Depot encouraged investors following stronger-than-expected results and outlooks, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq.Walmart forecast a smaller drop in full-year profit than previously projected, while Home Depot surpassed estimates for quarterly sales.Rod von Lipsey is Managing Director at UBS Private Wealth Management."The retail sector of the American market is surprisingly important and strong because consumption is what drives our market. Seventy percent of our economy is based on retail sales and retail transactions. And so the fact that the consumer continues to go out and spend, feels comfortable to go out and purchase and buy, that's a good signal. That's a good sign of a healthy economy. And the markets are taking that in stride today. And that's why we've seen some strength in today's financial market."In wild trading, shares of meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond surged 60% mid-day to a near five-month high on Tuesday, as retail investors flocked to the stock after a filing revealed activist investor Ryan Cohen's latest bet on the home goods retailer. Bed, Bath & Beyond ended the day up more than 29%.Overall, the Dow gained nearly three-quarters of a percent, the S&P was barely changed as was the Nasdaq which lost about .2% with a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield weighing on technology and other high-growth stocks.As for interest rates, traders are now seeing a 60% chance of a 50 basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve in September and a 40% chance of a 75 basis-point hike.

  • Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies

    Actor Anne Heche has died, a week after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home. (Aug. 14)

  • Police: Daytona Beach man who shot, killed girlfriend was aiming for her ex-boyfriend

    Police: Daytona Beach man who shot, killed girlfriend was aiming for her ex-boyfriend

  • UK's hidden underwater history exposed by heatwave drought

    The hot weather has exposed the secrets previously hidden in Britain's reservoirs.

  • Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

    A once-prominent neurologist convicted last month of sexually abusing patients killed himself Monday at a New York City jail, two people familiar with the matter said. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in a shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center, a jail at the notorious Rikers Island complex, the people said. Cruciani's lawyer, Frederick Sosinsky, confirmed in a statement that his client had died, but not the manner of death.

  • These Are the Strongest Dog Breeds In The World

    Of the many pups you can choose from, these are the strongest dog breeds in the world. Our list features the biggest and most muscular dogs.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field