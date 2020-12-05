Fifth Round of Centre-Farmers Talks Underway in New Delhi
The representatives of 40 farmers’ unions met the central government on Saturday, 5 December for the fifth round of talks amid the ongoing protests over the new farm laws.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are holding talks with the farmers’ group at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
The Union Government is learnt to have decided to give a written assurance on MSP, and also agreed to amend the contentious three new farm laws enacted in September.
Also Read: Old Pic of Pro-Khalistan Placard Falsely Linked to Farmers Protest
As per IANS sources, the government has decided to accept the farmers' demand for written assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) by an "executive order and not by legislation".
Earlier today, a high-level meeting was conducted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar participated.
After PM Modi's meeting with his Ministers, IANS source said, the government may accept to effect amendments to the farm laws that farmers dub as "black" and "anti-farmer".
“No Further Negotiation Will be Accepted”
Ahead of the meeting, the farmer leaders clearly said that no further negotiations or “amendments” to the farm laws would be acceptable and if the final round of dialogue remained inconclusive, their agitation would gain pace and grow even bigger.
Speaking to IANS, Boota Singh, National President, Kisan Ekta Manch, said: "We had earlier told them (government) that these laws should be taken back and the agitation will end there and then."
"We won't be happy with any amendments and are very clear on our stand that the laws should be taken back," he added. According to ANI report, the farmers union arrived on a Kar Seva vehicle and carried their own food.
Also Read: Farmers Protest: EAM to Skip Canada-led Meet Post Trudeau’s Remark
Fourth Round of Talks Failed
The Centre on Thursday, 3 December, met the representatives of the farmers’ unions, but the talks failed to yield any resolution.
On Thursday, the 34 farmer leaders had put out a five-point set of demands that seek to frame a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and end the punishment provision for stubble burning.
In the written five-point set of demands, one of the key demands is the repeal of three contentious farm laws passed in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. It also raises objections about the upcoming Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The farmers are protesting against The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Fifth Round of Centre-Farmers Talks Underway in New DelhiVoters Punish ‘Exceptionally Complacent’ TRS for Hyderabad Floods . Read more on Politics by The Quint.