Fifth person dies in Saskatchewan from COVID-19; far north dealing with outbreak

REGINA — Health officials in Saskatchewan say nearly all of the cases of COVID-19 in a remote northern community are related to travel from Alberta.

On Monday, the government announced 12 new cases of infection and an additional death in the province, with most of them in the far north.

There are 29 confirmed cases of the illness in the village of La Loche, about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. All but three have been linked to northern Alberta. There are also nine cases reported in communities around La Loche.

Premier Scott Moe said at a news conference Monday health officials are asking those returning from Fort McMurray, Alta., to self-isolate for 14 days.

"It seems to be the vast majority of the cases that we have in that community have came through that method," he said.

The northern outbreak comes as Moe plans to lift restrictions on public health measures on certain personal care services and retail businesses next month to allow more businesses to reopen.

The Opposition NDP also want the premier to reconvene the legislature in some form to scrutinize government spending during the pandemic, with Moe saying Monday it would likely be a topic of discussion in the "days ahead."

Travel to Saskatchewan's far north is already restricted and the health authority has issued a travel advisory about COVID-19 cases linked to an oilsands facility north of Fort McMurray. However, Moe didn't indicate any plans to limit access to the province along the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary.

"The curve is essentially flattened in many areas of the province," said Moe.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre confirmed Sunday that the 83-year-old man who died was a member of his community and had been receiving care in North Battleford.

The government said officials are doing thorough contact tracing, drive-thru testing and developing more ways to have mobile testing in La Loche in order to detect the virus among those even with mild symptoms.

"This again shows how quickly COVID can transmit," Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, told a news conference about the northern outbreak.

"Within two, three weeks you can get into the dozens of cases, and within five or six weeks you can get into hundreds of cases."

English River First Nation band councillor Katrina Maurice says her northern community has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and she believes Moe's plan to relax restrictions next month could be too soon since the region lacks treatment facilities.

"I was worried when the province said that they were going to slowly start reopening ... a lot of people in the north do go south," she said.

"We lack in resources such as hospitals."

Maurice said housing was another concern in the region.

Last week, health officials in Alberta said an outbreak of COVID-19 at Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands project near Fort McMurray in northeastern Alberta, which flies in workers from across Canada, was linked to cases in several other provinces, including Saskatchewan.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan had recorded a total of 365 cases and a fifth death related to the illness.

— With files from CKOM

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press