A fifth Marlins pitcher set to undergo Tommy John surgery. And more injury updates

The Miami Marlins’ tally of pitchers to undergo Tommy John surgery this season is up to five.

The latest: Right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Bender, who went on the injured list Sunday with a right elbow strain after leaving his ninth-inning appearance on Friday after just five pitches.

Bender traveled with the Marlins to Los Angeles, where they begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday, and met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recommended the surgery.

At the time of the injury, Bender said his arm was “feeling tight at the release point” during the outing. He downplayed the severity of the injury, optimistic at the time that it would loosen up and the time missed would be minimal. He landed on the injured list the next day.

Bender’s final stats for the season: A 3.26 ERA over 19 1/3 innings in 22 relief appearances with six saves in eight opportunities, 17 strikeouts against eight walks and a .250 batting average against.

In addition to Bender, starting pitcher Max Meyer and relievers Cody Poteet, Sean Guenther and Paul Campbell this season undergone Tommy John surgery, the operation to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.

Jordan Holloway also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow earlier this month.

“I don’t know if other teams are having the same type of numbers or not,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “If we’re one of the clubs that’s an outlier, I think it would be something we’d be looking at.”

Sixto Sanchez update

In other injury news, right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez felt mild discomfort in his right shoulder after his live batting practice session on Wednesday. He has been briefly shut down from throwing and is scheduled to resume his routine on Monday.

Sanchez has not pitched in a live game in the majors or minors since his start in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 8, 2020.

Trevor Rogers’ latest rehab start

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, on the injured list since July 26 with back spasms, struggled in his third rehab assignment start.

Pitching with Triple A Jacksonville, Rogers gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over just two innings of work. He needed 62 pitches to record six outs.

Through three rehab outings — his first two were with Double A Pensacola — Rogers has yet to complete five innings in a start (3 1/3 innings on Aug. 9 and 4 2/3 innings on Sunday) while pitching to a 9.90 ERA (11 earned runs allowed over 10 innings).

More injury and roster news

▪ Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (stress fracture in lower back) continues to rehab in Jupiter but still is not participating in baseball activities.

▪ Outfielder Jorge Soler (back spasms) hit in the batting cage on Friday for the first time since landing on the injured list on July 23.

▪ Outfielder Avisail Garcia (left hamstring strain) is participating in baseball activities with no restrictions in Jupiter.

▪ First baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper has been placed on the 7-day concussion injured list.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez has been optioned to Triple A Jacksonville.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Tommy Nance and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion have been added to the active roster to replace Cooper and Hernandez. Encarnacion, who hit a grand slam in his MLB debut on June 19 against the New York Mets, is starting in left field on Friday.