A fifth day of truce

Thirty-three Palestinian prisoners released by Israel were driven early Tuesday to the West Bank city of Ramallah, where they were greeted by cheering crowds. Also in the news: Cold temperatures will blanket the eastern half of the nation Tuesday and embattled Rep. George Santos has refused to resign, setting the stage for his expulsion from Congress.

More hostages freed in Gaza as cease-fire is extended

Almost 70 women and minor hostages have been released during a truce that began Friday, 50 of them Israelis, along with 150 women and teen Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Hamas and Israel agreed to extend the cease-fire by two days after Israeli and Palestinian leaders expressed support for extending it and freeing more militant-held hostages and Israeli-held prisoners.

Details have emerged on the conditions faced by hostages in Gaza : People slept on plastic chairs, waited long hours to use the bathroom and were fed irregularly.

Hamas and other militant groups are believed to be holding enough captives to extend the truce further. But Israel has repeatedly vowed to resume the war with “full force” to destroy Hamas once it’s clear that no more hostages will be freed.

Meanwhile, an arrest was made in a possible ''hate-motivated'' Vermont shooting of the three young men of Palestinian descent.

A group of Israelis celebrate as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands at the helipad of the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Sunday Nov. 26, 2023.

Winter cold is coming as Great Lakes expect snowfall

Lake-effect snow season near the Great Lakes is forecast to dump as much as 1-2 feet in some areas, reaching peak intensity through Tuesday morning and likely making travel difficult. Most of the heavy snow should stay closer to the lakes, and parts of northern Michigan, northwestern Pennsylvania and northern New York are the most likely targets for feet of snow, according to Accuweather. Meanwhile, many Americans will wake up to a cold blast as experts say high temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average Tuesday across the entire eastern half of the nation. Read more

George Santos won't resign, but expects to be expelled

After nearly a year full of revelations, accusations and challenges, Rep. George Santos said he expects his first term to be his last after a recent House Ethics Committee report said the freshman representative violated criminal laws. Santos said to resign would be to admit everything that's in the House Ethics report, which he described as a "political hit piece" designed to force him out of his seat. Santos started his first term mired in scandal, admitting much of his personal and professional resume was fabricated. The lies ranged from being a volleyball star at a college he never attended to alleged fraud for which he is facing 23 federal charges. Read more

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A mysterious and fatal dog respiratory illness is now in 14 states

An unknown and potentially deadly contagious canine respiratory illness that began in one Western state this summer now spans more than a dozen states, the nation's lead non-profit veterinary organization is reporting. As of Monday the disease had been reported in 14 states stretching from Florida to California and the cause of the mysterious illness remained under investigation. Transmission of the disease remains unknown and symptoms include difficulty or rapid breathing, wheezing, dehydration, fever, nasal or eye discharge, weight loss, loss of appetite and lethargy. Read more

Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games

The Panthers fired coach Frank Reich on Monday, following Carolina’s 1-10 start – the worst in the NFL – with six games remaining in the 2023 season. The Panthers’ rebuild centered on Reich and quarterback Bryce Young has not taken off how David Tepper envisioned. Amid rampant offensive issues, Carolina has failed to score more than 13 points in its last five games and in seven games overall. To make matters worse for Carolina, the Panthers do not own their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The conditions for the team's third coach in two years will be even tougher. Read more

Panthers coach Frank Reich takes in the action during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 19, 2023.

Photo of the day: 2023 White House holiday decorations

Ninety-eight Christmas trees, more than 142,000 twinkling lights and nearly 34,000 ornaments deck the halls of the White House in ways that first lady Jill Biden hopes will inspire visitors to embrace their inner child and experience the "magic, wonder and joy" of the season. Click here to see more photos of the transformed White House.

Holiday decorations at the White House are seen on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

