When do fifth College Football Playoff rankings come out? What you need to know

As we approach Saturday in Week 13 of the college football season, teams are reminded by last week's fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings that every remaining game is not just crucial, but a make-or-break situation for keeping their playoff dreams alive.

In the fourth of six CFP rankings, Alabama and Ole Miss dropped out of the top 12 seeds for the first time after both teams lost to unranked opponents. This opens up opportunities for teams like Notre Dame and SMU to move up. The rankings also showed that the top four seeds – Oregon, Texas, Miami, and Boise State – stayed put as they head into rivalry week.

The fifth CFP rankings will be the final indication of team standings ahead of selection day. This ranking will be crucial, as it will solidify the picks as the season concludes.

When do College Football Playoff rankings come out?

The fifth of six College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 3, after Week 14 games.

What time is the next CFP rankings show?

The College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Time: 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP Rankings Show on ESPN with a Fubo subscription

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

In the 2024-25 season, 12 teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff. The top five conference champions will earn automatic bids. The remaining seven highest-ranked teams will complete the 12-team field.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The 12 participating teams in the College Football Playoff bracket will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, and the next seven highest-ranked teams.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and receive a first-round bye. The fifth conference champion will be seeded where it was ranked or at No. 12 if it is outside the top 12 in the CFP rankings. Non-conference champions ranked in the top four will be seeded beginning at No. 5.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Rankings schedule

Here is the schedule for the remaining College Football Playoff ranking shows. All times Eastern:

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Selection day: Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon-4 p.m.

