A fifth body has been found by teams searching flood debris in Haywood County, NC

Searchers have found a fifth body amid flood debris in North Carolina’s Haywood County, according to Haywood County Emergency Services.

The latest victim was identified as Frank Lauer, Sr., 74, of Cruso.

He was found Sunday, officials said. Details of the discovery were not released.

One person remains missing in the county, officials said.

All five of flood victims lived in the Cruso area, which saw catastrophic flooding Tuesday when remnants of Tropical Storm Fred crossed western North Carolina.

The other victims have been identified as: Frank Mungo, 86; Franklin McKenzie, 68; Judy Mason, 73, and Charlene Mungo, 83, officials said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Mrs. Lauer and her family. We are holding the Lauer family close in our hearts, and are praying for them now in the time of their loss,” said Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher in a release.

The flooding developed as the storm dumped 8 to 12 inches of rain in some mountain counties.

Rivers quickly rose over their banks into surrounding streets and neighborhoods, taking homes off their foundations and pushing vehicles along in the swift current. Many roads were washed out and more than 15 bridges were damaged, county officials reported.

Travis Donaldson, director of emergency services for Haywood County, reports the Cruso area was among the hardest hit parts of the region.

“In places in Cruso there’s what I would call almost complete destruction. There’s areas of the community that don’t exist any more,” he said at a press conference.

At least 500 families were displaced by the flooding in the country. Many lived in mobile home parks that were washed away, officials say.