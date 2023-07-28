Fifth Ashes Test: 2023 England vs Australia fixtures, start times, weather and TV channel

Stuart Broad and James Anderson will once again lead the England attack at the Oval - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

England have named an unchanged XI for the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval.

That means James Anderson retains his place despite underwhelming returns in the series and his long-time pace-bowling partner Stuart Broad is set to play all five Tests of the series.

It is highly likely to be an Ashes farewell for Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday and who was described by Ben Stokes at the team announcement as the greatest fast bowler of all time.

All-rounder Chris Woakes was also in the side having proved his fitness after suffering with quad soreness in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

That rain-hindered draw meant Australia retained the urn but England can still draw the series 2-2 with victory in south London.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson miss out.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

England named an unchanged squad and then an unchanged XI for the final Ashes Test at the Oval.

Selectors have kept faith with the same players who had them on the cusp of victory at Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes resisted any temptation to freshen up his bowling attack by bringing in Josh Tongue or Ollie Robinson.

England XI for fifth Ashes Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia squad for fifth Ashes Test

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

What are the players saying?

Mitchell Starc, the fast bowler who picked up four wickets, including Harry Brook, described it as “a pretty even day”, but said Australia’s was a contended dressing room. Brook, meanwhile, painted a positive picture of England’s day, having been asked to bat first in helpful bowling conditions.

“We’ve had a decent day In the end, we were all talking about 250 being decent score at lunch time and got 33 more than that,” Brook said. “We were happy with the way we scored our runs. It would have been nice to get few more wickets tonight but hopefully we get them tomorrow morning.”

Brook praised the Australia captain Pat Cummins, who put a difficult fortnight behind him to bowl brilliantly, despite having figures of just one for 61 to show for it.

“I definitely felt that,” Brook said, when asked if Cummins was bowling quicker today. “My inner thigh definitely felt that. He looked like he was running in a bit harder today. As soon as the pitch is seaming like that it always feels a bit quicker. He doesn’t miss much, and they bowled really well.”

Moeen Ali’s contribution to his final Test limited by groin injury

By Will Macpherson at the Oval

Moeen Ali’s contribution to the final Test of his career looks set to be severely limited by an injury to his right groin.

Moeen picked up the injury scampering between the wickets in the early part of a productive partnership with Harry Brook. After lengthy treatment on the field, Moeen decided to go into all-out attack mode, smashing a pair of big sixes – including one memorable strike off the outstanding Pat Cummins – before being bowled slogging spinner Todd Murphy.

Moeen was unable to take the field after England were bowled out for 283, and it seems unlikely he will be able to play a significant part with the ball later in the match. As the injury is not external, he will have to wait a significant period of time before bowling on the second day, having already been off the field for 25 overs.

England said that Moeen would be assessed in the morning, and it is not expected he will go for the scan. The injury looks likely to have ramifications for the remainder of his summer, in the Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix, and with England’s white-ball sides in September. If a serious tear has been sustained, he could have a very limited build-up for England’s World Cup defence in India in October.

“I don’t think he’s too good at the minute,” said Brook. “Hopefully he can come out there and bowl some overs for us tomorrow or get some runs in the next innings. He’s been a vital player for us and maybe hasn’t done as well as he would have wanted to. He’s been a very vital player for us in this series, a top player. Hopefully he’s alright and gets well soon.”

Brook said that Moeen had taken it upon himself to attack Australia’s bowlers after the injury, with his movement limited and running between the wickets becoming a struggle. Moeen had 11 from 37 balls before the injury, then clouted 23 more from his next nine deliveries, before being bowled by the recalled Murphy.

“That was his decision. As soon as the physio left the pitch he was like, ‘shall I just tee off now’. I said to him that he should have been doing it from the start. He’s one of the best power hitters in the world. We have seen that in franchise cricket [and] white ball for England. There are probably not many better men to have out there if you want someone to go and smash it. It’s a shame he didn’t last longer but the way he went about it after getting injured was perfect.

“I think we still could have easily got ones, because they decided to put the field back as soon as we played a few big shots. I didn’t think that was a problem, but obviously he was in a bit of pain so there weren’t going to be many twos out there.

“If he’d have lasted five to 10 more overs he might have been on about 80. You can’t look too much into it.”

Moeen is set to “re-retire” after this Test match. He initially called time on his Test career in September 2021, but answered an SOS call from Ben Stokes to play in this series when Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture of the back. This is his second injury of the series, having split open his spinning finger, which limited his involvement at Edgbaston and contributed to him sitting out at Lord’s. He returned to the team at Headingley, and has even been promoted to No 3 in the batting order.

