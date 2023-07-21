Fifteen-Love stars on the biggest challenge filming the intense drama

ROB YOUNGSON/Prime Video

The cast of Fifteen-Love have shared some difficult aspects of filming the new series.



The Prime Video drama follows former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland), who makes an explosive allegation against her tennis coach, Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner).

After the claim comes to light, everyone is forced to reconsider what they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn's past success.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about the intense drama, Hyland admitted it was often difficult to leave Justine at work at the end of the day.



Related: Aidan Turner opens up about playing one of the darkest roles in his career

"With Justine's journey, there's a lot of shame and embarrassment and stuff that you don't realise is kind of embedded in her," she explained.

She said she's then "left with that stickiness" after going home, adding that she is still new to understanding her "process" and needs to learn how to leave it all at work.

Turner added he'll sometimes feel "heaviness" a week after he's finished filming. "Part of your brain doesn't quite realise that that bit is over now," he shared. "And there's a tenacity with some of those emotions that just stick for a little. But leaving things on set is probably the best thing to do."



The Poldark actor continued: "It certainly doesn't help me creatively to bring that kind of thing home. I used to think it did and sort of experimented, but staying in it was a zone of negative gains. It was exhausting and kind of distracting and just a bit silly."



Amazon Prime

Related: Encanto star Jess Darrow reveals why her role in Fifteen-Love is so personal

Encanto star Jess Darrow, who plays Mikki, said the biggest challenge for her was learning all the "tennis jargon".

"I kept flubbing up the lines because I was like 'I don't know what the hell this is! You can always tell when you're not telling the truth or if you're very disconnected from something as an actor," she continued. "So that was definitely something that I had to get good at, but I got it."

Harmony Rose Bremner, who plays Renee, had to learn how to play tennis like a professional. "I got top tennis training and fitness training and really started from scratch," she revealed.

"It just felt really detailed and amazing to be in the world physically of the tennis clubs, but also to pick up on real tennis players in the clubs and sort of see their attitudes and their mindsets and try and pick out bits for my own character."

Fifteen-Love is out now on Prime Video UK and Ireland.

You Might Also Like