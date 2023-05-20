Leigh dog attack: Fifteen dogs seized and woman arrested after man mauled to death

Police have made a second arrest and seized 15 dogs after a man was mauled to death, police have said.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, was found by officers on Westleigh Lane in Leigh, Greater Manchester,with serious injuries shortly after 9.10pm on Thursday, following a dog attack.

He was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.

The animal was destroyed as it posed a "significant risk" to the public, while a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury resulting in death.

Officers subsequently searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies said: "GMP officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs - six adults and nine puppies - believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Jonathan.

"These dogs are now being cared for at a specialist facility.

"Items totalling a value of £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds have been seized."

He added: "Dangerous dogs do not have a place in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe."

The detective urged the public to report anyone they suspected of breeding dangerous dogs to the police.

A tribute released by Mr Hogg's family following his death said: "Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.

"We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss."

The death follows other high-profile dog attacks in the UK this year.

A dog attack in Edinburgh earlier this month left a man with "life-changing" facial injuries.

While last month, a five-month-old baby was taken to hospital following a dog attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly.