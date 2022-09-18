Fife man faces criminal charges, Tacoma woman hurt after wreck on SR 16 near Port Orchard

A 22-year-old Fife man is facing criminal charges and a 70-year-old Tacoma woman was hospitalized after a wreck on state Route 16 near Port Orchard early Sunday, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 3:30 a.m., the Fife man was headed west on SR 16 at Sedgwick Road.

Troopers say the man was driving too fast, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. It then crossed over the road and rolled. Two other westbound vehicles then crashed into that car. Meanwhile, the Fife man fled the scene but was later found.

He now faces possible charges for hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

The 70-year-old Tacoma woman was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor and a 58-year-old Port Orchard woman, also injured, was taken to the same hospital.