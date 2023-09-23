Fifa's bid to overhaul agents' pay faces delay amid fightback

New Fifa regulations due to come into force in seven days’ time that intend to transform football’s multi-million pound player agent industry could be delayed while a legal battle takes place.

Leading agents have given evidence in a private arbitration hearing with the Football Association this week, with the intention of changing the rules that place a three per cent cap on the commission an agent can earn on his client’s salary package. Three of the biggest British-based agencies have funded the arbitration tribunal, which the FA are opposing on behalf of Fifa.

Officials from the FA, as well as key figures at ICM Stellar and Base Soccer – both owned by the giant US talent representation agency CAA, itself subject to a takeover this month – as well as the American owned Wasserman have brought the case. The FA’s Rule K permits private arbitration if no resolution can be found under the governing body’s rules.

The case is being heard by three senior barristers and is not the only legal opposition that Fifa has encountered in its attempts to further regulate the market. The new Fifa regulations have been the subject of an injunction in Germany, and it is likely to face further challenges in the United States. While the broader regulations are in circulation, those tailored for the English game had not been published as of Friday. It means that the introduction of the new regulations could be delayed.

Agents are understood to be arguing that the limits on commission will not control costs but simply encourage clubs to find alternative ways of supplementing agent fees to ensure they are able to buy the best talent. As well as a three per cent commission limit on all player salary packages over $200,000 (£161,000), Fifa has said that it will limit payments to agents for brokering deals to ten per cent of the fee.

The influence and earning power of some agents has established some of them among the most powerful and wealthiest figures in the game. For the 12 months up to the end of March, clubs in the Premier League alone paid £318.2 million to agents, with Championship clubs spending a collective £36.3 million, according to the FA, which acts as a clearing house for payments.

Telegraph Sport revealed this week the exams required under the new Fifa regulations to license new agents had descended into chaos in Birmingham. Many of the 700 candidates at the NEC found they could not log on to the exam portal during the hour-long exam. It was the last chance for agents to be licensed before the January window. Fifa has said that the FA must offer a chance for those who need it to re-sit the exam.

The original proposals from Fifa working groups were that the players should pay agents out of their own salary, as a way of controlling the size of fees paid to their representatives. That was subsequently dropped. Under the current system, it is common practice for the club to pay the agent fee in addition to the player’s salary and bonuses. However, players are liable to pay tax on their agent’s payments. It is a matter for the tax authorities in the jurisdiction in question how much of the fee the player is liable to pay tax upon.

