Toronto, Vancouver to host World Cup games in 2026

FIFA has announced that Toronto and Vancouver will be among the cities hosting games during the 2026 Men’s World Cup slated for Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle round out the list of hosts for the event.

A third Canadian city, Edmonton, was also a candidate to host games, but they ultimately failed to receive the go-ahead, with antagonistic behaviour from Alberta's outgoing premier towards FIFA possibly playing a factor in that decision.

This marks the first time that Toronto will host a FIFA event, as, unlike Vancouver, it did not host games during the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will no doubt be of tremendous interest to Canadians, as it will mark the first time the country has ever hosted the Men’s event. The tournament will also represent Canadian soccer history, as it will mark the first time the surging soccer nation will participate in back-to-back World Cups.

Canada is of course set to participate in its first men's World Cup since 1986 in just a few short months when Alphonso Davies and co. travel to Qatar in November to take on their foes in Group F.

The 2026 World Cup will also be an occasion of firsts for FIFA, as it will be the first tournament taking place under the new expanded 48-team format that was announced back in 2017.

The event is also set to be hosted across three nations for the first time in its history, as the United States and Mexico will co-host alongside Canada. It will also be the first time the World Cup has been awarded on North American soil since the U.S. hosted it back in 1994.

