FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Possibly on last leg as India coach, Igor Stimac fights for his reputation

Igor Stimac took the charge of the Indian men's football team immediately after the Blue Tigers experienced one of their highs in modern history.

India's participation in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup came eight years after they last participated in the tournament. Their only appearance before that was in 1984. In the tournament, Stephen Constantine-led India made a big bang start by beating Thailand 4-1. In their last group game, India lost to Bahrain 1-0 by conceding in the stoppage time. A draw would have seen them progress to the last 16.

Constantine decided to quit after the tournament and that led to an elaborate process to select the next India coach. The search eventually ended with former Croatia coach Igor Stimac. An accomplished player and coach, Stimac was also a regular part of the Croatia team that finished third at the 1998 World Cup.

High-profile coach, recent impressive results, the football ecosystem in India was brimming with confidence, optimism and expectations.

The start complimented the hope. India defeated Thailand once again in the King's Cup friendly tournament, there was a visible change in their playing style. While they opted for "longball" football under Constantine to edge out results, under Stimac, Sunil Chhetri and Co were building attacks from the back.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 campaign which also doubles as qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup began with a narrow defeat against Oman. Against a superior side, India took the lead only to leak two heartbreaking goals in the last eight minutes. Though the result didn't go India's way, the praises certainly did. Next, India held Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw.

Dwindling fortunes

Newspapers termed the Qatar result as "football's giant leap in India," no doubt it was a big result. But what came afterward has been a story of frustration and disappointment. In their following matches, games that India were expected to win, Stimac's side could only secure dispiriting draws, coming back in both matches to save the blushes. They then lost to Oman before the COVID-19 pandemic completely washed out the 2020 calendar year.

Stimac often talked up his brand of football which entailed eye-pleasing playing from the back style, however, after the initial few games, what we saw on the field was a cocktail of ideas where the team didn't look sure of what they wanted to do.

The players lacked coordination, at times shape and spirit. When international football did resume for India in March 2021, Stimac's side secured a draw against Oman in a friendly before suffering a 6-0 defeat against UAE, in a match that reminded of the horrors from the past.

In the March friendlies, Stimac debuted to a lot of youngsters. During his tenure, he has played 38 different players and one can accuse of him not knowing his best XI. At the end of his two-year deal in May, India have won only one and lost six in 12 games.

He was recently given a contract extension till September this year ahead of the last three matches of the qualifiers that begin on 3 June. India will be playing Qatar (3 June), Bangladesh (7 June) and Afghanistan (15 June). They are currently fourth in Group E and out of the World Cup race. A third place finish will take them to the next round of Asian Cup qualifiers. If they are among the four best fourth-placed teams they will still get a direct entry. Anything less than that means competing in play-offs which are expected to be played in September.

Contract situation

By only extending Stimac's contract till September and not any further, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in some ways has tried to indicate that India will be playing the next round of qualifiers, including play-offs if required, without Stimac. The federation's press release stated that its technical committee will meet again in September to discuss the future pathway forward. However, people with inside information say Stimac is least likely to get an extension.

"The news that Stimac will get a three-month extension was out before the technical committee met. It was already decided. In the meeting, members were not very critical of Stimac but it was amply made clear that he will not be there for more than three matches unless he brings nine points from these matches, which is very difficult," said a veteran journalist in the knowledge of things. "For the next rounds of Asian Cup qualifiers, whether we play play-offs or not, India will most probably have a new coach."

Benefit of doubt

Stimac's tenure has so far failed to deliver on the expectations but there's some benefit of the doubt he must get. More than half of his tenure period has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. India did not play any international game in 2020 and their March friendly against Oman put an end to a forced break of 492 days.

He also wasn't able to hold camps like the one he wanted to host in mid-April or from the start of May in Kolkata ahead of the qualifiers. At the same time, one could also argue that results had already started going downhill before the pandemic.

The disappointing draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan were far from what was expected from a team that had shown all signs of being on the up with their performance at the 2019 Asian Cup. Stimac's penchant to change his team with every game has also not helped him.

The expansion of the Asian Cup from 16 to 24 teams has made the path of qualification a lot easier for India and many other teams. The growing gap between the quality of teams should also work in India's favour and the team are expected to finally make it to China for the 2023 edition even if they are to play in the play-off round. Something that even Stimac has indicated in his previous press interactions, but a more straightforward qualification is what was expected after the high of 2019 edition.

All things at the moment point towards a possible exit of Stimac, unless he surprises his detractors with impressive results in the upcoming three matches, and if that is the case the 53-year-old will be determined to re-establish the reputation that helped him clear the selection process to become India coach.

