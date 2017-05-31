FIFA signs Vivo as another Chinese sponsor for World Cup

ZURICH (AP) -- FIFA has signed another Chinese sponsor for the World Cup, agreeing to a deal with smartphone and software maker Vivo.

FIFA says the six-year contract for a second-tier sponsorship runs through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Vivo becomes the third major World Cup sponsor signed from China since FIFA President Gianni Infantino took office 15 months ago.

Wanda, a property and cinema conglomerate, signed as a top-tier sponsor through 2030. Consumer electronics firm Hisense committee only through the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Only sponsors from China plus host nations Russia and Qatar have signed with FIFA for the World Cup in the scandal-hit years since the 2014 tournament.