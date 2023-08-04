FIFA opens 60,000 sq. ft. office in Coral Gables to prepare for 2026 World Cup

South Florida is becoming the epicenter of international soccer.

Less than a month after Argentine icon Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, FIFA confirmed on Friday that it had opened a 60,000 square foot office in Coral Gables to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

The FIFA website already lists Miami as an employment site with openings posted for FIFA 26 Benefits and Payroll Manager, Chief Safety and Security Officer and Senior Accountant. More jobs will be posted as the buildup to the tournament continues.

Miami is one of 11 U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The other cities are Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York/New Jersey.

Hard Rock Stadium will host the Miami games, and as many as five games could be held there. Miami is also bidding for the World Cup International Broadcast Center, Media Center and FanFest.

“As part of ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be the largest and most exciting sporting event in the world, FIFA has opened an office in Miami,” said a FIFA spokesperson.

Copa America, the most prestigious South American tournament, will be held in the United States next summer from June 20 to July 14 and Miami is expected to be a host city for that event, as well. Defending World Cup champion Argentina is among the 10 South American teams who will participate, with six additional slots reserved for guest teams from CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, which moved its headquarters to downtown Miami in 2018.

CONCACAF’s office is at 161 NW 6th Street.

“The opening of our new headquarters in Miami, Florida is quite significant for our CONCACAF family, not only for the support it provides to our 41 Member Associations, but what is also important, it is the evidence of how CONCACAF is moving forward,” said the organization’s president Victor Montagliani. “It underpins the great work we are doing across the Confederation and the journey that we have taken to grow football in this city and across the region.”

FIFA is the latest big soccer name to make South Florida home.

David Beckham has been a part-time Miami resident for many years and is co-owner of Inter Miami. Messi joined Inter Miami this summer and brought along his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.