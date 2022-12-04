FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup

·3 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA official Arsène Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games.

Wenger said teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus on the competition and "not on political demonstration.” The former Arsenal manager did not specify which teams he was talking about while speaking during an analysis of group games at a FIFA-hosted media event as Chief of Global Football Development.

Denmark and Germany both under-performed in their first games. The Danes drew 0-0 with Tunisia and the Germans lost to Japan 2-1.

They were among seven European soccer federations at the World Cup who wanted their captains to wear an armband as part of a Dutch diversity and anti-discrimination campaign to expose the host nation’s poor human rights record.

However, Wenger overlooked the part FIFA played in the dispute by avoiding the issue before teams arrived at the World Cup. Then, seemingly under pressure from Qatari authorities, letting it spill into Nov. 21, hours before England and the Netherlands played and won their first games.

Hours before those games, FIFA forced a climbdown from the European federations by threatening to ensure England captain Harry Kane and Netherlands counterpart Virgil van Dijk would be shown a yellow card. They would have risked getting a second yellow and being sent off and suspended for the next game.

Denmark played on Nov. 22 without protest, one day before Germany's players lined up for their pregame team photo and covered their mouths to show they felt silenced by World Cup organizers. Both teams later failed to advance to the knockout round.

The Danish soccer federation was consistently critical before the tournament of Qatar’s treatment of the migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects, and brought toned-down uniforms with a black option to represent the color of mourning. The black jersey was not worn in Denmark’s three games.

Wenger, who is a long-time commentator for Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, also said Sunday the World Cup games had been popular around the world “despite all the negative publicity we got before.”

Sharing the stage with Wenger, German soccer great Jurgen Klinsmann highlighted the mental demands on European players in Qatar and offered a different theory.

Klinsmann is analyzing games for FIFA and noted players in Europe’s biggest leagues had to adapt from playing club games until only one week before the World Cup started. Teams usually have at least two weeks to prepare after the European season for a typical World Cup starting in June.

“For coaches to prepare a team with one week is very, very difficult, obviously,” said Klinsmann, who was twice a World Cup coach, with Germany in 2006 and the United States in 2014.

“There have been extreme mental challenges for the teams,” he said, adding that the expanded squads with 26 players instead of the usual 23 left coaches “dealing with 15 unhappy players.”

Two tactical trends were highlighted by Wenger from the 48 games in the group stage — the importance of attacking from wide positions on the field and goalkeepers’ ability to pass the ball as an outlet for teammates being pressed by opponents.

“I personally think the team with the best wide players will win this tournament,” Wenger said.

He said attacking teams were forced to find space on the flanks because opponents now better protect the center of the field, and this also led to fewer long-distance shots being taken.

Evolution of the “sweeper keeper” role pioneered by Germany captain Manuel Neuer saw a 70% increase since the 2018 World Cup of goalkeepers offering to receive the ball with their feet.

“It is a fascinating development of the position of the goalkeeper,” Klinsmann said, adding youth training likely needs to adapt so potential keepers also spend time playing an outfield position to develop their ball control and passing skills.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Mike Weir named President Cup captain for 2024 event at Royal Montreal Golf Club

    MONTREAL — The first Canadian to play in a Presidents Cup will become the first Canadian to captain the International team. Mike Weir was announced as International captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup on Wednesday morning at the Bell Centre. After five appearances as a player and three as assistant captain under Trevor Immelman, Nick Price and Ernie Els, Weir will get his shot at captaincy on home soil at the Royal Montreal Golf Club. The International team has only won the event once. The Ameri