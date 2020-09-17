FIFA men's world rankings for September

ZURICH — FIFA men's world rankings for September (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (7)

6. Uruguay (5)

7. Spain (8)

8. Croatia (6)

9. Argentina (9)

10. Colombia (10)

11. Mexico (11)

12. Italy (13)

13. Netherlands (14)

14. Germany (15)

15. Switzerland (12)

16. Denmark (16)

17. Chile (17)

18. Sweden (17)

19. Poland (19)

20. Senegal (20)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press