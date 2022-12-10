FIFA joins tributes to journalist Grant Wahl after his death at the World Cup

A tribute to prominent soccer journalist Grant Wahl is displayed on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France in Al Khor, Qatar, on Saturday. (Hassan Ammar / Associated Press)

Two dozen flowers and a famed photograph of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were placed in section 506, desk 305, seat A — Wahl’s assigned seat — high above the sideline at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ahead of Saturday’s France-England game.

Wahl, 48, collapsed during an Argentina-versus-Netherlands match and died early Saturday, prompting inquiries into the cause of his death and tributes around the world.

A FIFA official in a blue suit and tie stood near Wahl's assigned seat Saturday, as if to guard the shrine.

“It was the least we could do,” he said.

FIFA set up a tribute to journalist Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in the World Cup media tribune. Wahl collapsed while covering a World Cup match and died early Saturday. (Kevin Baxter / Los Angeles Times)

FIFA released a statement offering condolences to Wahl's wife, infectious disease specialist Dr. Céline Gounder, and others who knew him.

“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” FIFA's statement read. “Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

An endless parade of photographers, journalists, FIFA officials and tournament volunteers made the long climb to the top of the media tribune to pay their respects and take photos of their own.

Another tribute appeared on the stadium’s two massive scoreboards pregame, with announcements of condolences in English and Arabic. Journalists from Poland, Canada and elsewhere stopped by to express their sympathy, offer hugs to Wahl’s American colleagues or simply to ask questions about him.

“What was he like?” some would ask. “I knew him well,” others would say.

Wahl, best known for decades of award-winning work at Sports Illustrated, was working as an independent journalist covering his eighth World Cup. He was a fierce advocate for the beautiful game and underrepresented communities.

He contributed to Fox's soccer coverage and the network also honored Wahl during its match coverage Saturday.

Los Angeles Times staff were among the journalists who watched paramedics treat Wahl for approximately 30 minutes after his collapse in the media tribune late Friday before removing him from the stadium on a stretcher. The World Cup organizing committee told the Associated Press he was transported by ambulance to Doha's Hamad General Hospital and was pronounced dead. No cause has been announced. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” the World Cup organizing committee told the AP in a statement.

Wahl wrote on his website and spoke on his podcast about feeling ill during the last week.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

He was detained briefly for wearing a rainbow, pro-LGBTQ T-shirt to a match earlier in the tournament and reported extensively about human rights issues in Qatar, including the death of migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums. The work amplified questions about the cause of his death.

State Department spokesman Ned Price posted a statement on Twitter that read, in part: "We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible."

The tributes during the England-France match added to an outpouring of love for Wahl's impact.

In a statement, U.S. Soccer called his work “insightful and entertaining” and praised his devotion to the sport.

Here are some highlights of what athletes, teams and sports journalists had to say about Wahl:

Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl.



A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community & a prominent voice for women's soccer.



He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling.



Prayers for his family. https://t.co/mv9tWxOv5s — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 10, 2022

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was a dedicated colleague and friend to so many at FOX Sports.



We remain shocked and saddened by his passing, and extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his wife, family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/PmWVdftKZl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

The soccer community lost a real one today. And for women’s soccer, one of the originals who helped drive our game forward. Grant Wahl never shied away from asking the tough questions, the right questions, the ones that got to the heart of the matter. He will be greatly missed. — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) December 10, 2022

On behalf of myself and the @USMNT, we offer our deepest sympathy to @celinegounder & all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl. As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent https://t.co/RANXfTnQGj — Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) December 10, 2022

This is so devastating 💔 All the love to his family and loved ones 🙏. https://t.co/kfe89KCIIJ — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 10, 2022

LeBron James offers his condolences to Grant Wahl’s family on his passing. “It’s a tragic loss.”



He spoke length about his fond memories of Wahl covering him as a teenager, and following his career after. He said the cover shoot for his first SI cover story was “pretty cool.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 10, 2022

What Grant Wahl did for women's soccer as far as storytelling and increasing visibility — he set the bar. He was also an incredible human being. So shocked and saddened by this news. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was a titan - fearless, tireless, principled. He was a better friend, colleague, spouse and human. “Devastating” doesnt fully paint it….RIP. (Go Jayhawks) — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) December 10, 2022

Grant and I came up through the SI ranks together. A forever kinship for those of us at the magazine back in the day. Great writer and dogged reporter, a true professional who lived for the story. #RIP https://t.co/3RvBVAATrK — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) December 10, 2022

My heart is unspeakably heavy tonight.



Grant loved soccer, he was passionate about his work and telling stories. He cared deeply; it was his greatest attribute. More than that, Grant was a friend with whom I just loved to talk soccer. In total shock.https://t.co/S8LsvtNF93 — Ryan Hunt (@rynhnt) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was my colleague and my friend in the SI family. He was young enough to have fact-checked me (superbly) right out of Princeton and then grew into one of best of us. I don’t know how else to say this: He cared about things. About everything. — Tim Layden (@ByTimLayden) December 10, 2022

Heartbroken by the news of Grant Wahl. He cared so deeply about women’s soccer and our soccer community. I’m in shock. — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) December 10, 2022

I’m so saddened by the news of @GrantWahl .. I’m sending all my love and strength to his family and friends. He was such an inspiration to our soccer community and anyone who was lucky enough to meet him.❤️ — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) December 10, 2022

The LA Galaxy mourn the loss of deeply respected American soccer journalist Grant Wahl. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/WC2OkrHlFF — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 10, 2022

We are devasted by this news. Grant Wahl's contribution to the soccer community, especially women's soccer, cannot be measured. The beautiful game is better because of him. Grant will be incredibly missed. https://t.co/DGRP6U1wsy — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 10, 2022

Sporting Kansas City mourns the loss of Grant Wahl. The Kansas native was so much more than just a journalist to many. His passion for storytelling and the beautiful game made him a beloved member of the soccer community.



Our thought are with his family and friends. — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 10, 2022

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.