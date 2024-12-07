USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

FIFA Club World Cup match schedule: When Messi, Real Madrid, Man City and more will play

FIFA has announced the Club World Cup match schedule Saturday, capping a busy planning week for this summer's soccer tournament hosted in the United States.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Egyptian side Al Ahly will play the opening match on June 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, moving the start of the tournament one day earlier than previously planned.

Inter Miami will play its second Group A match against FC Porto (Portugal) in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 19, and return to Miami for its final group stage match against SE Palmeiras (Brazil) on June 23.

Miami will also host one of the most anticipated group matches between soccer giants Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian standouts Al Hilal in Group H on June 18.

Real Madrid will also play CF Pachuca (Mexico) in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on June 22, and FC Salzburg (Austria) in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on June 26.

The Seattle Sounders, the only other MLS team in the field, will host all three of its Group B games at Lumen Field in Seattle. It begins play against Botafogo (Brazil) on June 15, will face Atletico Madrid (Spain) on June 19, then Paris Saint-Germain (France) on June 23.

PSG and Atletico Madrid begin the tournament at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on June 15.

English standouts Chelsea opens play against Club Leon (Mexico) in Group D on June 16 in Atlanta, while Manchester City will begin against Wydad (Morocco) in Philadelphia on June 18.

German standouts Bayern Munich begins play on June 15 in Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium against Auckland City FC (New Zealand), while Borussia Dortmund opens play against Fluminense (Brazil) on June 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium will host the Club World Cup final on July 13. It will also host both semifinal matches on July 8 and 9, and one of four quarterfinal matches. Nine Club World Cup matches will be played at the stadium, the most of any venue. It will also host the World Cup 2026 final.

The other three Club World Cup quarterfinal matches will be played in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The Round-of-16 will be played with two matches each in Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte, while one match will be played in Orlando and another in Philadelphia.

Miami and Philadelphia will host eight Club World Cup games. Los Angeles (Pasadena), Seattle, Atlanta, and Orlando (with two matches at Inter&Co Stadium) will host six matches. Charlotte and Cincinnati will host four matches. Nashville’s GEODIS Park and Audi Field in Washington D.C. will each host three matches.

Club World Cup match schedule

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (Miami)

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET (Cincinnati)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 p.m. ET (East Rutherford)

Group B: Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea vs. León, 3 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

Group D: Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. ET (Miami)

Group C: Flamengo vs. Espérance de Tunis, 9 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (East Rutherford)

Group E: River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Group F: Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. ET (Orlando)

Group E: Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. ET (Miami)

Group H: Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. ET (Cincinnati)

Group G: Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (Washington)

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. ET, (East Rutherford)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET, (Atlanta)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET (Orlando)

Group D: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Group D : León vs. Espérance de Tunis, 6 p.m. ET (Nashville)

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m. ET (Miami)

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (Cincinnati)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET (East Rutherford)

Group E: River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ET (Charlotte)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. ET (Washington)

Group G: Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Group B : Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET (Miami)

Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. ET (East Rutherford)

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (Charlotte)

Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET (Nashville)

Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET (Orlando)

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET (Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET (Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET (Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET (Pasadena)

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET (Philadelphia)

FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Group B runner-up (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Group D runner-up (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Group A runner-up (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Group C runner-up (Miami)

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Group F runner-up (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Group H runner-up (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Group E runner-up (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Group G runner-up (Miami)

FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FIFA Club World Cup Final

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

