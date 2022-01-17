FIFA The Best: Chelsea scoop trio of awards for Edouard Mendy, Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes

Edouard Mendy was named the best goalkeeper in the world at Fifa’s awards ceremony on Monday night.

The ceremony for The Best awards for 2021 saw Chelsea scoop three honours, including Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes as the coaches of the year.

After backlash against his snub from the Ballon d’Or award longlist, Senegalese shot-stopper Mendy was named The Best Men’s Goalkeeper, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer in the vote.

Italy Euro 2020 hero Donnarumma topped Mendy for a spot in the FIFPro World XI, which nonetheless still featured two Chelsea stars in N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Chelsea’s Champions League triumph helped Tuchel earn the Best Men’s Coach gong, ahead of Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola, who he beat in the Porto final.

Women’s boss Hayes was downed in the European showpiece by Barcelona but the Blues’ domestic treble was enough for her recognition, which came ahead of former Blaugrana boss Lluis Cortes and England’s Sarina Wiegman.

Sam Kerr was nominated for The Best Women’s Player trophy, but lost out to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas just as she did in the Ballon d’Or.