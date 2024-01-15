Fifa Best Awards LIVE: Latest updates and results as Lionel Messi aims to defend title

Lionel Messi poses with The Best Fifa Men’s Player award in 2023 (Getty Images)

The Best Fifa Football Awards will take place on tonight in London.

These awards are different from the Ballon d’Or in that they cover performances across a year rather than following a traditional European football season.

There will be a number of awards on the night, including for the top men’s player which is between Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. For the women’s candidates Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso are the women’s final three. While there is also the Puskas Awards for the best goal, including Julio Enciso, Guilherme Madruga and Nuno Santos.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, England boss Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea's Emma Hayes are all up for coaching honours too. Follow all the live action in the blog below.

Best of Fifa Football Awards in London

Best of Fifa Awards is in London

The awards ceremony starts at 7.30pm GMT

Fifa best awards

19:12 , Sonia Twigg

Men’s and women’s goalkeeper awards:

Brazil and Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson goes up against Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In the women’s shortlist, women’s World Cup golden glove and sport’s personality of the year winner Mary Earps is up against Catalina Coll from Spain and Australia’s Mackenzie Arnold.

Fifa best awards

19:05 , Sonia Twigg

Who is nominated for Women’s coach of the year?

There are two English interests here with both Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman up for the main award.

Wiegman won it last year , and also took England to the World Cup final in the time period considered. While Hayes took Chelsea to the FA Cup and Women’s Super League double, and is due to move on from her current role to move to the United States’ Women’s team head coach at the end of the current season.

Jonatan Giraldez is the third name on the list, having led Barcelona to the Champions League and Spanish title during a dominant campaign.

Fifa best awards

18:55 , Sonia Twigg

Who is nominated for men’s coach of the year?

Pep Guardiola for taking Manchester City to the treble, and then their Fifa Club World Cup maiden victory.

Story continues

Inzaghi was nominated following Inter’s Coppa Italia win and they finished as Champions League runners-up to Manchester City.

Spalletti equalled a league record when Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years with five games to spare and moved on to manage the Italy national team.

Fifa best awards

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

Who is nominated for the Puskas award?

The award is named after Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskas and celebrates the most spectacular goal across men’s and women’s football.

A total of 11 goals were initially nominated and three finalists have been chosen by fans.

Julio Enciso has been nominated for his goal against Manchester City during a 1-1 draw between the current European champions and Brighton. He let the ball fly from 25 yards straight into the top corner and was his first at home for the Seagulls.

Guilherme Madruga scored for Botafogo against Novorizontino in the Brazilian Serie B. It was an absolutely stunning overhead kick from outside the area which perfectly looped and dipped into the back of the net just under the crossbar.

Nunos Santos is shortlisted for his goal for Sporting against Boavista. It was a clever improvised backheel-rabong that caught everyone by surprise as it flew into the back of the net.

All the goals can be watched here on the Fifa website.

Fifa best awards

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

Best Women’s player - the three finalists:

Aitana Bonmati was a part of Spain’s successful women’s World Cup side, and like Messi, has already won the Ballon d’Or. On the domestic front she played a key part of Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League and title-winning campaigns.

Linda Caicedo rose to prominence over the last year before scoring the goal of the tournament during Columbia’s win over Germany in the 2023 World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso was also part of Spain’s World Cup squad. However, in the final she was in the headlines for Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss as much as the on-field exploits. During the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Hermoso scored three goals and also recorded two assists.

Fifa best awards

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

Men’s player - a closer look at the three finalists:

The previous winner and current Ballon d’Or holder Lioness Messi will go up against the next generation in Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Since the World Cup, Messi scored nine goals as PSG stormed to the French title, and 10 goals in just seven matches as Inter Miami went on to win the Leagues Cup, a competition including clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Haaland took the Premier League by storm, netting a record 36 goals last season, and scoring 28 goals in all competitions after the World Cup as part of 52 in a single season.

Fifa best awards

17:45 , Sonia Twigg

How are the awards chosen?

The men’s awards will be judged from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, starting after the Qatar World Cup after that was in last year’s ceremony.

The women’s awards are based on performances between 1 August 2022 and 20 August 2023.

Fifa best awards

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

How can one watch the awards?

The ceremony will be available to stream for free live on the Fifa website and through Fifa+.

The ceremony will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and online from 7.30 pm GMT.

Fifa best awards

17:15 , Sonia Twigg

What are the awards?

The Best Awards are Fifa’s equivalent of the Ballon d’Or.

The award categories are:

Best Men’s Player

Best Women’s Player

Best Men’s Coach

Best Women’s Coach

Best Men’s Goalkeeper

Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Puskas Award

There are also awards for a fan and fair play and a men’s and women’s world XI will be named.

Fifa best awards

14:56 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the action from the Best of Fifa Football Awards in London.