FIFA bans Yves Jean-Bart for life amid sexual abuse allegations
Haitian Football Federation president Yves Jean-Bart has been banned by FIFA for life amid sexual abuse allegations. An independent ethics committee issued that ruling Friday.
The committee found Jean-Bart, 73, guilty of “having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.” Jean-Bart’s ban extends to “all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”
Jean-Bart was also fined 1 million Swiss francs for his actions.
Jean-Bart has denied the allegations.
Yves Jean-Bart suspended by FIFA in May
Allegations against Jean-Bart emerged in April. A month later, FIFA suspended Jean-Bart for 90 days so it could look into those allegations.
Jean-Bart is accused of sexually assaulting a number of female soccer players. One alleged victim told The Guardian Jean-Bart reportedly coerced players into sex. One former player claims she was forced to have an abortion after being sexually abused by Jean-Bart.
More from Yahoo Sports: