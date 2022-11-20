Fifa ban Harry Kane and England from wearing 'OneLove' armband at World Cup

Fifa ban Harry Kane and England from wearing 'OneLove' armband at World Cup - PA/Nick Potts
Fifa ban Harry Kane and England from wearing 'OneLove' armband at World Cup - PA/Nick Potts

The Football Association has been told by Fifa its regulations do not allow for Harry Kane to wear the “OneLove” armband designed to express solidarity with marginalised people, including the criminalised gay community, at the Qatar World Cup finals.

The latest conversation, part of a standard meeting between team officials and the Fifa match commissioner on Sunday, has left the FA deeply frustrated with Fifa on the eve of the first game against Iran.

There is concern among some European nations who have pledged to wear the armband in Qatar that the team captain could be subject to a booking as soon as the game kicks off, although that has not yet been conveyed to the players.

Fifa has said in private that it has to approve any change to the equipment worn by the players on the pitch. The governing body has so far failed to respond to the FA’s requests to get approval for the “OneLove” armband which Kane wore in the two most recent Nations League games in September. Fifa has also failed to offer any clarity on the issue to the media.

On Saturday, Fifa launched alternative armbands with what it describes as messages of solidarity. The Fifa armbands have different slogans for each round, most of them meaningless. The design of the Fifa armbands is said to incorporate the heart of the “OneLove” armbands favoured by the European nations but not the rainbow of the “OneLove” version that represents the LGBT community.

Speaking earlier in the day, the Holland captain Virgil van Dijk, whose side face Senegal on Monday, alluded to the risk of a booking for wearing the armband.

Van Dijk said: "I will wear the one love armband tomorrow. Nothing changed from our point of view. If I will get a yellow card for wearing it then we would have to discuss it because I don't like to play while being on a yellow [card]."

The England and Wales team operations groups both met with Fifa officials ahead of their opening games in Qatar. That is a standard meeting that takes place with officials from both sides before every game. Fifa declined to comment.

