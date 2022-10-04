Fifa 23 features song by Ipswich rapper Piers James

Ipswich's Piers James said he was "grateful" to be featured on the new Fifa 23 football computer game

One of the UK's rising hip-hop artists said it was an "incredible feat" to be featured on the soundtrack of Fifa 23.

Piers James's new single Showbiz is one of only 100 tracks from around the world to be featured on the latest football computer game.

The rapper, from Ipswich, said he was "grateful" for his work to be included.

Video games publisher Electronic Arts (EA) said the soundtrack of the new game - its final Fifa release - was the "most global soundtrack ever".

Other artists on the playlist include Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny/Bomba Estéreo and Flume featuring Caroline Polachek.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0RmffIwnW/?next=%2Fpiersjames%2F&hl=en

James, now based in London, said it was an "accomplishment" to be included and a "testament" to the hard work he had put in.

"It's an incredible feat for somebody from Ipswich who just believed in themselves and practised and honed their craft," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

The musician has been described as Britain's hottest up-and-coming hip-hop star by GQ magazine and was chosen by Ed Sheeran to open one of his 45,000 capacity homecoming shows in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019.

EA said the soundtrack delivered "the ultimate celebration of diversity, discovery and the best new music and artists in the world".

It said it represented 34 countries, including for the first time artists from Malaysia, Lithuania, Sierra Leone and Malta.

Piers James supported Ed Sheeran when he played in Ipswich in 2019

EA Sports made the first Fifa game in 1993 and has been in charge of the franchise ever since.

From 2023, the games will come under a new banner, EA Sports FC.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk