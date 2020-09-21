FIFA 21 goalkeepers: Who are the best-rated GK players on the game?

While now sometimes powerless to stop a perfectly timed finish in recent FIFA games, a strong goalkeeper remains a huge asset to any side. 

Ahead of FIFA 21's release, EA Sports has released the ratings for the best 20 shot-stoppers in the upcoming game with Atletico Madrid's number one Jan Oblak coming out on top. 

The Slovenia international is only just heading into his prime at 27 years of age but has been a consistent performed for Diego Simeone's side in both La Liga and European competitions. 

Oblak's one weakness in FIFA 21 is a kicking rating of 78, but 92-rated handling and 90-rated reflexes more than make up for any shortcomings with his boots.

Liverpool's Alisson has taken out second spot this year with his saves helping guide the Reds to the Premier League title across the 2019-20 season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen then rounds out the podium, with the Barcelona shot-stopper one of the most well-rounded keepers in the game. 

The Premier League has seven representatives in the top 20 this year with Wolves' Rui Patricio the surprise packet and boasting an overall rating of 84.

Other lesser known names that could be worth scouting out on FIFA 21 include RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi and Torino's Salvatore Sirigu.

AC Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma remains the best young goalkeeper in the game and is an ideal long-term signing for any side. 

Best goalkeepers on FIFA 21

Player Club Overall rating Handling
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 91 92
Alisson Liverpool 90 88
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona 90 85
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 89 89
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 89 87
Ederson Manchester City 88 82
Samir Handanovic Inter 88 85
Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain 87 81
Hugo Lloris Tottenham 87 82
Wojciech Szczesny Juventus 87 82
David De Gea Manchester United 86 81
Yann Sommer Borussia Monchengladbach 86 86
Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan 85 81
Bernd Leno Arsenal 85 83
Peter Gulacsi RB Leipzig 85 85
Roman Burki Borussia Dortmund 84 82
Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City 84 77
Rui Patricio Wolverhampton Wanderers 84 80
Andre Onana Ajax 84 80
Salvatore Sirigu Torino 84 80