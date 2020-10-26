Fifa 21 best wonderkids: Top 50 young players in career mode, cheap future stars to sign with big potential

The new football season is well under way, and with it brings a whole host of young, talented players looking to forge a top career for themselves.

FIFA 21 is out now so if you're anything like us you'll be whiling away the hours on your career mode save, leading a team of young talented players along the road to glory.

With that in mind, we've done the hard work for you. Likely at a modest club with a laughable transfer budget, you'll be scouring the market for a value-for-money youngster who can propel you into the big time.

Well, scour no more. We've pulled out the top 50 youngsters with the biggest growth potential on FIFA 21.

So if you're a buy-low-sell-high kind of person, or if you simply want to build a team of superstars and are prepared to do the hard work, you've come to the right place.

From 20-year-old Arvin Appiah at Almeria to young Marco Kana at Anderlecht, have a look through our catalogue of players set to star on the virtual stage!

Scroll through the full list in our gallery above - and check out last year's Fifa 20 wonderkids in the gallery below...

Fifa 21: Everything you need to know about the latest game

Read more

Fifa 21 is smarter and sleeker than ever before