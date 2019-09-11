FIFA 20: One of the cheapest ways to get EA Sports' landmark game

Will Virgil van Dijk be one of the FIFA greats?

As September rolls around, the clock is ticking down towards the annual release of one of the best sport games on the market.

FIFA 20 will hit shelves on September 27, with early access from September 24, as football and esports fans brace themselves for the major release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As usual, the launch will have fans clamouring for answers to the usual questions; Who will the best players be? What are the newest features?

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - What you need to know ahead of release

But for fans itching to get their hands on a copy of the best seller, when is the best time to buy it? Unsurprisingly, not at launch.

According to PriceSpy, an agonising 84-day wait could be on the horizon for the bargain-hunting fans of the EA Sports series.

Is it worth prolonging the purchase, though?

Eden Hazard will be donning the Real Madrid shirt in 2020

The research reveals drastic price drops from opening day prices as high as £59.99, to just £23.99 a few short months later.

Vanessa Katsapa, country manager of UK and Ireland at PriceSpy, said: “FIFA is one of the most anticipated game franchises of the year. But eager fans in search of a bargain could be better off waiting for the game to fall in price.

“Patient gamers who can wait until Cyber Weekend or Christmas could make substantial savings on the game.

“To score a bargain, fans can simply track the game’s price and get alerts from PriceSpy when the price drops.”

FIFA 20: When is the best time to buy?

Pre-order FIFA 20

FIFA 20 is already available to pre-order from numerous retailers including Game, Amazon and Argos.

The standard (£49.99) and champions edition (£69.99) are currently available for Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 20 from Game | £49.99 | Pre-order here

FIFA 20 Champions Edition from Amazon | £69.99 | Pre-order here

Featured from our writers