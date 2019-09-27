FIFA 20: What you need to know





The launch of FIFA is always a landmark moment in the footballing calendar for fans up and down the country.

It is finally time to start getting excited while asking those crucial questions that occur on an annual basis.

Will your favourite player finally receive fair stats? Will you finally get that in-form player on FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT)? Are the new game modes as promising as they sound?

Well the full game is out now, and we look ahead at what to expect.

Eden Hazard will be donning the Real Madrid shirt in 2020

When was the demo launched?

The FIFA 20 demo hit online stores on Tuesday, September 10. It is available to gamers on PS4, Xbox and PC.

What are the newest features?

FIFA 20 comes with a series of new features to help keep things interesting, although it’s back to the future with VOLTA football.

VOLTA sees the return of a football mode last seen on FIFA Street, which is essentially five-a-side football.

EA Sports have revealed the new game mode will be open to customisation, with 3v3 rush, 4v4, 4v4 rush, 5v5 and Professional Futsal all available as options.

In addition, new and improved physics mean you can now emulate your favourite footballer’s knuckleball free-kick... and slam an effort into the wall or crowd.

Joking aside, the revamped free-kick mechanism is a throwback to the glory days of FIFA Football 2005. Pick your target and go for goal.

Only now, 14 years later, you can add dip, swerve or the knuckleball effect. It ought to prove an interesting change, to say the least.

What else, you ask? FIFA 20 boasts, as part of the new ball physics, more natural movement with the ball on the ground.

That’s right. You’ll finally have an excuse for missing those close range efforts.

Who are the best players?

There won’t be too many surprises here. Lionel Messi will be the best-rated player in the game, with Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo just behind him.

Neymar, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne are in tow, but perhaps the surprise shout is Jan Oblak, who will be rated 91.

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will both be 90 rated players, joined by La Liga duo Luka Modric and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Will Virgil van Dijk be one of the FIFA greats?

Who are the new FUT Icons?

Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and Ian Wright will all be added to FIFA 20.

They will be joined by the likes of former Barcelona pair Ronald Koeman and Pep Guardiola, as well as Carlos Alberto, Kenny Dalglish and John Barnes.

Ian Rush and Gianluca Zambrotta are just two more of the influx of 14 new legends to be added as a FIFA ‘Icon’.

When is the full game released?

FIFA 20 is available today on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

There will be three different packages available for purchase, the standard edition, the champions edition and ultimate edition.

The more expensive packages provide three days early access and between 12-24 gold rare gold packs for FUT.

