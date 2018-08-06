FIFA 19 settles the Frank Lampard v Steven Gerrard debate

FIFA 19 have attempted to settle the Gerrard v Lampard debate

FIFA 19 have attempted to settle one of the biggest debates in English football over the past 20 years.

Who is the better player, Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard?

The duo are currently making their first steps in management, but during their playing careers they were two of the best midfielders of the Premier League era.

READ MORE: Sarri faces challenge to imprint identity on Chelsea



READ MORE: Jesus – Man City must learn from mistakes



READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp fears ‘crazy expectations’ for Liverpool

While there was always the debate of whether they could play together for England, there is no doubting how important Gerrard was to Liverpool and Lampard was to Chelsea for a long time.

But there was never a clear winner when it came to deciding who was the better player; Liverpool fans said Gerrard, Chelsea’s backed Lampard and the rest of the country were split 50/50.

However, in the latest version of FIFA, the legendary midfielders have been given legend cards on Ultimate Team.

I choose not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble… 🔴😉 pic.twitter.com/26T3MnHw7r — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 4, 2018





That means they are given ratings based on their ability at their peaks and Gerrard comes out on top in five of the six categories.

His pace, dribbling, defending, passing and physicality are all rated higher than Lampard, whilst their shooting is exactly the same.

There are only small differences in each category, but the powers that be at EA Sports have spoken – and they consider Gerrard the superior player.



