Fiery wrong-way crash kills 4-year-old girl and both drivers, Michigan cops say

A 4-year-old girl was among three people killed in a crash Monday, April 3, involving a wrong-way driver, Michigan police say.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Marengo Township, about 100 miles west of Detroit.

Michigan State Police said a 42-year-old from Massachusetts was traveling the wrong way on the interstate in a Ford pickup truck when he crashed head-on into a minivan with six people inside.

The 42-year-old pickup driver and the 46-year-old man from Indiana driving the minivan died at the scene, police said. A 4-year-old passenger in the minivan also died.

A woman and three children in the minivan were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Images shared by troopers show the aftermath of the fiery crash, with both vehicles totaled.

It’s unclear if the driver of the truck was impaired.

State police said three children in the minivan were not wearing seat belts.

Identities of the victims have not been publicly released as of Tuesday morning.

